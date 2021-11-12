Bacon Fest sizzles on a cold autumn day

This year’s Bacon Fest boasted plenty of delicious sights, sounds and smells on its 10th anniversary. (Photo by Caroline Burns ’22)

Visitors to downtown Easton this past weekend got to indulge in countless bacon-themed snacks.

Following its cancellation in 2020, the PA Bacon Fest returned in full force with about 150 vendors and thousands of attendees for its 10th anniversary. The fest offered free admission, but a $2 donation to the Greater Easton Development Partnership non-profit was suggested.

Located around Centre Square, stalls stretched for an entire block on all four sides. Each street

ended at a stage playing live music; more than 15 bands and solo artists played throughout the weekend. Vendors offered bacon products in all shapes, sizes and varieties, including bacon cupcakes, chocolate-covered bacon, bacon Bloody Mary, bacon lassi and over 25 different flavored hand-crafted bacon sausages.

However, bacon is not the only attraction that draws an audience from the surrounding area into Easton. One vendor sold hot sauces of varying spice levels for free sampling, including the Ghost Chili Sauces. A few stalls down, a soda and lemonade station offered free refills the entire day with a single purchase of a mug.

Pig-themed photo stands and performers wearing striking costumes and leg stands offered a treat for photo lovers. Meanwhile, more adventurous attendees could enjoy bungee jumping and rock climbing. Between the pic and wiener dog race, costume contest, axe-throwing contest, bacon-eating contest and culinary challenges for chefs, there was something for everyone.

Members of the Alpha Phi Omega (APO) service fraternity, which has been involved with Bacon Fest for several years, continued volunteering at Bacon Fest this year. APO Vice President

of Service Genevieve Craig explained that volunteers sold bacon knots and helped with ticket-selling in order to fundraise for PA Bacon Fest 2022.

Craig expressed how events downtown like Bacon Fest are crucial reminders for Lafayette students of the

world beyond our campus.

“It’s a small city in a small area, so sometimes I feel like, especially on campus, it can feel like you’re in a little bubble,” Craig said. “But, when you go down to events like Bacon Fest, you’d just be awestruck with all the different individuals from everywhere. I think just having those interactions is a very meaningful experience.”