Festival of the semester: LafChella is back

Last spring, the first Lafchella featured performances from the Lafayette Interdisciplinary Music Society (LIMS). (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)

Didn’t make it to California for Coachella? The Lafayette Activities Forum (LAF) is putting its own spin on the popular music festival with LafChella.

Tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Quad will be filled with music and other activities for students to enjoy. This will be Lafayette’s second annual LafChella, which is expected to be a yearly event that will take place at the end of the spring semester.

Both student and outside groups are going to be performing. The student groups that will be playing are .ERA., The Degens, Pizza Delivery, Virginia Sacontingo, The Platform and the a capella group Cadence. Guest performers will be alternative band Sarah and the Sundays, and singers heartspace and Lisa Heller.

The student performers were picked by an audition process, as opposed to last year, when LAF looked to the Lafayette Interdisciplinary Music Society (LIMS) for musicians and bands that could perform for the event.

“This year, we thought as a way to reach the whole community, we would do a call out for auditions for student performers,” Associate Director of Student Involvement Melissa Dalrymple wrote. “We thought this would be more inclusive as many student performers are not affiliated with just one club or group.”

According to Dalrymple, she and the Lafayette Activities Forum team feel that this year’s lineup is “an eclectic grouping of talent.”

Similar to Coachella, LafChella attendees can expect entertainment outside of just live music.



“There will be food trucks, activities such as tote bag decorating, a 360 photo booth, bracelet making, flash tattoos and branded merchandise to give out…Some other things to expect on the quad would be blankets for everyone to sit on, large bubble kits and corn hole!” Dalrymple wrote in an email.

For the seniors attending, there will be a special activity that will have the class of 2022 saying cheers.



“We have added a Senior Tent where seniors can sign up on OurCampus for a slot to come get a commemorative LafChella glass and enjoy a beer or signature drink with their classmates,” Dalrymple wrote. “This has become a nice way to encourage healthy and responsible social drinking for our senior class.”

Whether it’s through music, merch or memories, attendees will find a wide variety of ways to have fun at LafChella.

“I am most excited to see and support all of the student bands and to be introduced to new bands. I am also excited to hang out with my friends and do the fun activities that are planned on the Quad,” LAF member Jess Langlois ’24 said.

Anyone who wants to experience the music festival vibe shouldn’t hesitate to stop by the Quad this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.