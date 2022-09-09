Meet the Editors

September 9, 2022
Arts and Culture
Advanced Journalism course partners with Lehigh Valley Live to highlight LGBTQ+ experiences
‘Every college needs programs like this’: International Friendship Program creates support system, promotes cultural exchange
Student Artist Spotlight: ‘My music is vulnerable’: Téo Rodriguez ’24 opens up through rap
Restaurant Review: Hana Sushi and Teppanyaki rolls onto College Hill
Book Review: ‘The Invisible Husband of Frick Island:’ Intriguing premise, disappointing resolution
Small Business Spotlight: The Carmelcorn Shop serves up sweet treats for Easton
From cathedrals to canyons: Summer study abroad recap
Student Research Spotlight: Sam Semsel ‘25 explores the musical abilities of U.S. presidents
Taking the sea-nic route: Olivia Najjar ’23 spends month on ship doing plastics research
Faculty Artist Spotlight: Mechanical Engineering Professor Alex Brown releases alternative rock EP
The Student News Site of Lafayette College
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *