Student band Sold Out Six showcases talents with ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

The concert will be modeled after NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. (Graphic courtesy of Téo Rodriguez ’24)

As an established group of musicians who have each taken strides in their passions for music, the student band Sold Out Six is taking their own tiny stage tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Kirby Library to display their talents and prove their independence and capability as a band.

Sold Out Six, which was formed during last year’s spring semester, consists of Abi Olofina ‘23, Téo Rodriguez ‘24, Ednetta Fullmore ‘23, Damoi Morgan ‘25, Owen York ‘26 and Max O’Rourke ’26.

The group previously performed at the Lafayette Interdisciplinary Music Society (LIMS) Halloween show and a show for the German Club. Now, they are doing their own spin on the well-known Tiny Desk Concert.

Tiny Desk Concerts are presented by National Public Radio (NPR) and posted on their YouTube channel for all to see. The shows are acoustic renditions for a live audience performed from the desk of music podcast “All Songs Considered” host Bob Boilen in Washington, D.C.

Rodriguez, Fullmore and Morgan came up with the idea individually to do a “Tiny Desk Concert” and then came together to get it approved to be in Kirby Library.

“Time is of the essence. I thought we should make a very big event. So I was like, why not?” Morgan said.

Morgan hopes that the recording of the concert will be “good enough that we could chop it up and make a video that Tiny Desk actually posts on their channel.”

The concert will be streamed live and recorded. “Video tells a lot more of a story than photos can, especially with stuff like this,” Rodriguez said.

The group has been working with LIMS and the WJRH radio station, as well as using YouTube, to learn how to engineer the space in imitation of Tiny Desk setups.

“We really do want a good live audience experience, but a huge part of this is the top quality for the YouTube video … Putting a lot of care into that stuff is really important,” O’Rourke said.

The show will have three segments: covers by Sold Out Six, original music from other students and a final set from the band.

“I wouldn’t ask for anybody else to be on this gig with me. Like, these are some of the best musicians I’ve ever played with,” O’Rourke said.

For Morgan, Kirby Library provides the ideal setting for the concert. The walls are lined with posters about the Association of Black Collegians and document the experiences of Black Americans on campus.

“I wanted the experience to be a beautiful brown show, and everyone’s invited,” Morgan said.

“We definitely just trying to set the precedent, set the standard. And you know, to do big things shows that you don’t have to go through an [organization] to put things on. You can be independent and make opportunities for yourself,” Rodriguez said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. in Kirby Library and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m.