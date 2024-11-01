Football’s comeback falls short against Holy Cross

The football defensive line prepares for a Holy Cross snap in Saturday’s loss. (Photo by Emma Sylvester ’25)

The football team (1-2 Patriot League, 4-4 overall) lost in heartbreaking fashion on Homecoming Weekend with a 34-28 loss to Holy Cross (3-0 Patriot League, 4-5 overall) at Fisher Stadium.

Facing a 21-point deficit in the first half, the Leopards rallied back to bring the game within one score. Miscues on both sides of the ball ultimately kept the comeback out of reach.

“We showed a lot of mental toughness and resilience,” head coach John Troxell said. “The execution wasn’t always great, but the effort was outstanding to crawl back up after being down like that.”

The Crusaders found the endzone on each of their first three possessions, compiling a 21-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter. The Maroon and White offense went to work on its third drive, accumulating 71 yards in 11 plays. Facing fourth-and-goal on the two-yard line, junior quarterback Dean DeNobile tossed the ball to sophomore tight end Ethan Hosak for his second touchdown of the season to cut the lead to 21-7.

On the ensuing kickoff, junior defensive back Jalen Edwards forced a fumble that was recovered by junior running back Tighe Cummiskey. Seven players later, DeNobile maneuvered out of pressure and scrambled up the middle for an eight-yard touchdown.

The Crusaders responded with a quick strike of their own. After setting up shop at midfield and a late hit by the Leopard defense, Holy Cross punched the ball in on a run from 28 yards out to extend the lead to 14.

The Leopards continued to punch up as sophomore wide receiver Avery Jones ran a slant into Holy Cross territory and contributed a block to a 30-yard touchdown scurry from junior running back Jamar Curtis. After forcing a long field goal on the Crusaders’ drive, the Maroon and White went into halftime down 31-21.

“In games like these, you need to get to the fourth quarter to be in the best position possible to win,” Troxell said. “We give ourselves the best opportunity we can have as long as we can make plays down the stretch.”

Beginning second-half action, the Leopards drove 65 yards before turning it over on downs at the Holy Cross 10-yard line. Following a Crusader three-and-out, the Leopards once again reached the red zone before sophomore kicker Jack Simonetta’s 28-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

While Holy Cross drove the distance of the field on its next possession, the Leopard defense stood strong on third-and-goal. A 24-yard chipshot extended the lead to 34-21.

Facing third-and-nine and needing a score to stay alive, DeNobile found senior wide receiver Chris Carasia for a 30-yard pickup. Curtis scampered for 27 yards and set up the 12-yard touchdown for junior tight end Dallas Holmes, drawing the Leopards within six.

The Crusaders marched their way into Leopard territory on the following drive, threatening to extend the lead back to two scores, but a critical third-down penalty brought up fourth down. The ensuing 51-yard attempt was blocked by junior defensive lineman Tyree Morris, setting up the Maroon and White offense with just over two minutes remaining.

“It’s a big momentum shift,” Morris said. “At the same time, we have to execute on it.”

DeNobile made use of the sidelines to move the ball down the field. The offense worked their way to the Crusader 16-yard line for one final shot on fourth-and-eight. DeNobile avoided pressure and lofted the ball up to Jones, who grazed the ball before it fell incomplete, securing the Patriot League loss.

The Leopards return to action on Nov. 2 in a 1 p.m. matchup at Bucknell University. With Patriot League title aspirations still in play, Morris believes that the defense needs to do a better job at executing their assignments.

“Just do your job,” Morris said. “We do our one-eleventh and we’ll be good.”