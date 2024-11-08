Student Government reviews elections, organizations at Oct. 31 meeting

Student Government’s Oct. 31 meeting consisted of a preview for elections, budget approvals and a review of student organizations.

After the previous meeting’s minutes were approved, President Thania Hernandez ‘25 announced the timeline of the upcoming Student Government election.

According to Hernandez, intent to run forms for the elections were due by midnight on Nov. 6 through OurCampus. The general body application, also on OurCampus, is still open and due Nov. 19. The positions of president, vice president and treasurer are only available to current Student Government members, while communications officer, inclusivity officer and parliamentarian are open to the general student body.

Elections will run from Nov. 15-18 with voting closing just before midnight on the final day. New officers will assume their roles on Dec. 6. Members also discussed a possible forum to get students interested in Student Government.

There were two budget approvals. Alpha Phi Omega was granted $50 for pizza and the International Students Association was granted $250 to feed students over Thanksgiving break.

Bryan Kibet ‘27 then walked members through a student organization review. Members reviewed a list of 32 clubs that are inactive and voted to revoke their club status. Should members of these clubs wish to reactivate them, they would need to redo the application process.

Vice President Yuko Tanaka ‘26 then presented committee announcements. The Sustainability Committee reported on the success of their hot chocolate event, the Academic Affairs Committee is working to remove courses that have not been offered in multiple years from the Lafayette website and Student Life is working on a new calendar for November.

The meeting then moved to open floor. Hernandez clarified that after elections seniors can return as non-voting committee members. Finally, it was announced that Student Government is moving its office hours from Fridays to Mondays at 4:15-5:15 p.m. They have since posted on Instagram announcing the change.