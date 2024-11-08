Football loses key Patriot League matchup against Bucknell

Senior defensive back Saiku White snatches a one-handed interception against Bucknell University last Saturday. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)

The football team’s fourth-quarter rally fell short against Bucknell University on Saturday. Its offense could not find the endzone in the waning seconds and lost 21-14.

The loss knocked the Leopards (1-3 Patriot League, 4-5 overall) down to a last-place tie in the Patriot League standings and put them under .500 for the second time this season.

“There was no quit,” head coach John Troxell said. “When our back was to the wall, we performed well. I was proud of the effort.”

Nearing a three-and-out stop on the opening drive, the Leopards instead gave up a 45-yard run to the Bison. A few plays later, Bucknell (2-1 Patriot League, 4-5 overall) capped off the drive with a 19-yard quarterback keeper to give the Bison an early 7-0 lead, making it a second straight week that the Leopards conceded an opening drive touchdown.

It took just three minutes for the Maroon and White to answer. Junior quarterback Dean DeNobile went four-for-four on the drive, completing passes to freshman wide receiver Mason Kuehner and junior tight end Dallas Holmes before connecting with senior wide receiver Chris Carasia for the 38-yard score to tie the game at 7-7.

Kuehner, who has emerged as a reliable option for the Leopard offense, says that his comfort with DeNobile has steadily improved throughout the year.

“Going into a college offense is obviously a big learning curve,” Kuehner said. “We’ve created a great connection as the season’s progressed and I’m grateful for my coaches making that impact.”

Both teams made critical defensive stands in the second quarter. After driving down the field, the Bison took a shot at the endzone, which senior defensive back Saiku White caught with one hand.

“He’s a kid who’s got the chance to play at the next level,” Troxell said. “All the scouts have been here for Saiku. He’s our fearless leader and the guy we rally around.”

Looking to capitalize on the turnover, the Leopards faced a third-and-21 at their own 35-yard line. Junior running back Jamar Curtis took DeNobile’s pass 19 yards to set up fourth and short. Curtis got the ball once more but was stopped by a wall of Bison. The score remained 7-7 heading into halftime.

The Maroon and White came firing out of the half with their longest drive of the season, a 13-play bloodbath that ate up half of the third quarter. Freshman quarterback Jason Penza entered the game and picked up 31 yards with his legs on the drive. DeNobile came back in a few plays later and dialed up sophomore tight end Ethan Hosak for an 8-yard score, giving the Leopards their first lead of the game.

“It’s not about being consistent as far as catches or yards go,” Kuehner said. “It’s about consistent winning and making sure our offense is doing its job.”

Bucknell flipped the script in the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdown drives, each lasting under four minutes and coming off Leopard punts. The Bison took a 21-14 lead with just over five and a half minutes remaining in the contest.

Troxell addressed red zone play as an area for the team to improve upon following the collapse.

“When you have opportunities to score in the red zone, you have to be efficient,” Troxell said. “When other teams are down there, we have to do a good job at keeping them out of the end zone.”

The Leopards regained possession and drove 63 yards on the ensuing drive. Facing second-and-goal on the Bucknell seven-yard line, DeNobile dropped back and was swallowed by pressure. The Bison knocked the ball out and recovered the fumble, giving them the ball with just over a minute remaining.

After a forced three-and-out, the Leopards had one last hope. With 56 seconds remaining, DeNobile found Kuehner for 19 yards on two passes. They continued to inch down the field with time winding down. DeNobile’s pass to Carasia was broken up, giving the Leopards one last tick on the clock. DeNobile missed sophomore wide receiver Savion McKinnon as time expired, stunting the potential comeback.

The Leopards will travel to Colgate University (1-2 Patriot League, 2-7 overall) on Saturday in a must-win game. Troxell said he expects the game to “come down to the wire.”

“They’ve had chances to win in every game,” Troxell said. “I don’t expect this to be anything less than two teams who are backed into a corner and swinging away at each other. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”