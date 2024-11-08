Pro-life event draws student attention

Photo by Elisabeth Seidel for The Lafayette Lafayette College was Savannah Craven’s first stop in her “Racist Roots of Abortion” campus tour series.

Lafayette College’s Students for Life of America chapter held its first organization event on Monday afternoon, inviting pro-life activist Savannah Craven to table outside of Farinon College Center as the first stop of her “Racist Roots of Abortion” tour. The event pulled in a sizeable crowd of Lafayette students, many there to observe, others to debate.

“We’re having a lot of good turnout and a lot of good people asking questions, which is what we want,” said Sidney Jones ‘27, the president of the pro-life club, during the event. “We knew there would be feelings.”

Craven’s table had an array of materials on view, including informational pamphlets, pieces of medical equipment and “Abortion Sucks” stickers. Also on display was a small, open briefcase containing four rubber fetus dolls of varying sizes.

“This is the reality of abortion,” Craven said as she packed up her event materials. “We just want to change hearts and minds in a loving way.”

“I don’t think that anyone would regret their child and when you abort your child, you’re always going to be wondering,” she said.

Those who approached the table were filmed by two cameras set up by Craven’s team. Craven has over 100,000 followers on TikTok and has made a name for herself with her pro-life social media content.

Of those who lined up to speak to Craven, several inquired for more information while others attempted to engage her in debate. Members of campus security, including Director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell, were also present at the event.

Zoe O’Connor ‘25, who watched the majority of the event from the steps of Farinon, said she made plans to attend the event with a friend after hearing about it.

“We wondering if it was going to gather people and be dramatic, or if it was going to flop,” O’Connor said.

According to O’Connor, the event started slow but gained attention throughout the afternoon.

“For the first 30 minutes, it was just a crowd of people and nobody talking to her,” O’Connor said.

Members of Lafayette’s sexual and reproductive health student group, Lafayette for Reproductive Autonomy, Justice, and Empowerment, or L-RAJE, made up much of the afternoon crowd.

“I didn’t say anything for like 10 minutes,” said Rebekah Lazar ‘26, the president of L-RAJE. “I didn’t have to. People were so passionate and wanting to start that conversation and wanting to share their beliefs.”

Lazar said she was not aware of a pro-life group having come to campus before.

“L-RAJE gets pushback here and there, but to have a group that’s directly against what L-RAJE stands for, it’s new,” Lazar said. “Our goal was to be respectful, but also be aware.”

Andreas Pelekis ’26 contributed reporting.