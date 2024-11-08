The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump's victory was officially called by the Associated Press on Wednesday at 5:34 a.m. EST. (Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Times)
Donald Trump wins 2024 presidential election
State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie defeated incumbent Rep. Susan Wild for a seat in the House of Representatives.
Pennsylvania sees red wave
Benjamin Kitson '24 is currently serving time in Chester County Prison. (Photo courtesy of LafayetteDelts.net)
Recent alumnus sentenced for child pornography charges
Student Government reviews elections, organizations at Oct. 31 meeting
Lafayette College was Savannah Craven's first stop in her "Racist Roots of Abortion" campus tour series.
Pro-life event draws student attention
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
The visit to the conference comes after Sigma Tau Delta was established on campus in October. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro '24)
English students present work at national conference
Student Government reviews elections, organizations at Oct. 31 meeting
Student Goverment's executive positions are elected on a calendar year basis. (Compilation by Elisabeth Seidel '26 for The Lafayette)
One year later, Student Government leaders fall short on campaign promises
Oct. 24 Student Government meeting sees review of upcoming events, Pard Pantry updates
Student Government addresses Fall Fest, budgets at Oct. 10, Oct. 17 meeting
Committee proposals, Pard Pantry update at Oct. 3 Student Government meeting
The last ad hoc committee that was passed by the faculty was in 2018 about college expansion.
Ad hoc faculty committee for evaluation of college academic finances passed
Austin Haytko, Lafayette's director of student conduct and restorative practices, joined the college in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Daily)
Director of student conduct resigns
The college scheduled eight listening sessions to talk to campus community members about the strategic plan.
College announces proposed strategic plan
Amanda Haninick has worked in higher education for almost 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
Title IX coordinator exits, VP for Inclusion serving in interim
Allison Williams previously advised the student government of Centenary University.
New student involvement staff member to support Student Government
Ideal Food Basket currently has a location in Bethlehem.
New Easton grocery store looks to ease food desert
As of Wednesday night, Easton is not forecasted to see rain until Nov. 7.
Lehigh Valley sees record drought, burn ban results
Lafayette Votes plans to have an information table on election day, providing information on each candidate and where students should cast their ballot.
Lafayette Votes reports high number of student voter registrants
The victim of Tuesday's shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)
Man injured in Easton shooting, suspect still at large
The land, formerly the Easton Iron and Metal Site, has remained vacant since 2015.
Easton approves sale agreement of former junkyard site in $1.5 million deal
The broken glass has been temporarily repaired with plexiglass.
Public Safety investigating incident after student punches through glass door of Kirby House
Peter Milius was formally arraigned at the Northampton County Courthouse on Sept. 19.
Criminal court scheduled in Milius case
The criminal investigation into Mindleaf CBD began in July.
College Hill hemp store charged with selling marijuana
The Marquis Dining Hall salad bar and deli area, which was closed for several days, features soups, salad ingredients and customizable sandwiches.
Dining hall closed after health hazard incident
The 90-minute Q&A session focused on bipartisan issues.
College hosts former congressman, RNC chair in bipartisan discussion
Students react to the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.
Students weigh in on campus political climate
The current phase of construction on the McCartney Street sidewalk is expected to be complete in December.
College begins next phase of sidewalk construction project
Dempsey Bobbitt '28 received a $50 grand prize for his fourth place finish as Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka. (Photo courtesy of GQ)
Lafayette’s own Timothée Chalamet
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Perfume and Pain" combines biting modern humor with a 20th century inspiration. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Selma’s Shelf: Modern lesbian pulp fiction? Now that’s royale!
The director's cut of "Kingdom of Heaven" adds a new layer of sophistication to the film. (Photo courtesy of rogerebert.com)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ director’s cut brings film to greatness
"brent iii" is Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler's third album together. (Photo courtesy of Spotify)
‘brent iii’ exudes nostalgia
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
Over the summer, McKenna Graf '26 read aloud her newest original collection of poetry in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Emily Graf)
Student Artist Spotlight: ‘Mortals, Myths, and Maybes’
Pedro dos Santos '26 participates in four music ensembles with his trombone.
Student Artist Spotlight: Trombonist Pedro dos Santos ‘26 tunes up music department spirits
"The Familars" is Stacey Halls' debut novel, focusing on women's relationships set against a historical background. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Nat’s Novels: Underrated historical tale of women’s issues, relationships in ‘The Familiars’
Gracie Abrams is currently on tour, opening for the final leg of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." (Photo courtesy of Spotify)
Music Review: Gracie Abrams, ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’
"The West Wing" remains a poignant political drama 25 years after its initial release. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘The West Wing’ still governs television drama
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josie's New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Art Jam has activities for all forms of creative expression, from playing music to drawing and painting. (Photo courtesy of McKenna Graf '26)
Art Jam: Art Society’s weekly hub of creativity
Yarn Club meets every Friday in Keefe Commons. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Lindsley '25)
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Senior defensive back Saiku White snatches a one-handed interception against Bucknell University last Saturday. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Football loses key Patriot League matchup against Bucknell
Senior center Justin Vander Baan looks to finish through contact against Villanova. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses season opener to Villanova
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet and junior forward Emma Shields fight for positioning on a rebound against Boston College on Monday. (Photo by Meg Kelly for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball suffers blowout loss against Boston College
The football defensive line prepares for a Holy Cross snap in Saturday's loss. (Photo by Emma Sylvester '25)
Football’s comeback falls short against Holy Cross
Freshman quarterback Jason Penza looks to evade a defender against Sacred Heart University last Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football rebounds with out-of-conference win against Sacred Heart
Sophomore tight end Ethan Hosak brings in a catch against Fordham University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football edges Fordham, notches first Patriot League win
Freshman wide receiver Mason Kuehner and freshman offensive lineman Sean Kinney have already attended at least three football games from their alma mater this season. (Photos courtesy of GoLeopards)
Teammates, roommates, best mates
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards' loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Senior forward Kyle Jenkins shoots during the game against Colgate in which he notched his 1000th career point. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Senior forward Lineke Spaans battles with several Providence defenders for the ball in Sunday's home win. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey records two-win weekend
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans winds up to advance the ball against Patriot League rival American University last Friday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falters against American, Penn State
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis compete at Bucknell Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis starts season at Bloomsburg Invitational
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Op-ed: Write
Op-ed: The best of us
Letter from the editor
Op-ed: The best of us
Op-ed: Write
Op-ed: Breaking the silence, Lafayette’s next leap
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter from the editor
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
Pennsylvania sees red wave

Ryan Mackenzie with major win, Dave McCormick clings to lead
Byline photo of Clara Witmer
By Clara Witmer, Assistant News EditorNovember 8, 2024
Photo by Isabella Gaglione for The Lafayette
State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie defeated incumbent Rep. Susan Wild for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, saw Republicans dominate nearly all major races in Tuesday’s election.

The Associated Press called Pennsylvania at around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, announcing a national victory for Republican former President Donald Trump just hours later. No Republican has had such a large margin of victory in Pennsylvania since former President Ronald Reagan.

Trump secured his victory over Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris by a margin of just 1.97%, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s unofficial election results.

With 19 electoral votes up for grabs, the race was close, with 3,477,304 (50.50%) votes for Trump and 3,342,507 (48.54%) votes for Harris. Together, Independents Jill Stein of the Green Party and Chase Oliver of the Libertarian Party made up less than 1% of all votes.

In Pennsylvania’s state elections, Republicans Dave Sunday, Tim DeFoor and Stacy Garrity won in their respective races for attorney general, auditor general and state treasurer. No candidate won by a margin of more than 7%.

The Associated Press has not yet called the Pennsylvania Senate race as of Thursday morning. At the time, Republican candidate Dave McCormick led by a narrow margin of 0.46%

In the state’s 7th district, Republicans also saw a major victory in the House of Representatives with Republican state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie narrowly defeating incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild by a little over 5,500 votes (1.4%). Mackenzie declared victory in the race at approximately 1 a.m., and the race was officially called later that morning for the Republicans.

In Northampton County, a bellwether county for both the state and the nation, election results mirrored statewide outcomes.

A total of 175,621 ballots were cast, with 88,171 (50.63%) votes for Trump and 84,291 (48.40%) votes for Harris. The numbers mark a flip from 2020 when there were 85,087 (50.36%) votes for President Joe Biden and 83,854 (49.63%) votes for Trump.

Northampton County voted Republican across all elections except the contest between Mackenzie and Wild, where Wild won by just 275 votes (0.16%). Wild also won by 7,930 votes (4.32%) in Lehigh County, but Mackenzie’s victory was made possible by his strong results in Carbon and Monroe County, where he claimed 22,623 votes (66.34%) and 4,965 votes (67.73%), respectively.

As of Thursday morning, the Associated Press writes that 99% of all Pennsylvania ballots have been reported. Currently, no provisional ballots have been counted.

The numbers above were tallied at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Data courtesy of Live Voter Turnout, the Associated Press and ABC News. 

