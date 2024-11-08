Pennsylvania sees red wave

Photo by Isabella Gaglione for The Lafayette State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie defeated incumbent Rep. Susan Wild for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, saw Republicans dominate nearly all major races in Tuesday’s election.

The Associated Press called Pennsylvania at around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, announcing a national victory for Republican former President Donald Trump just hours later. No Republican has had such a large margin of victory in Pennsylvania since former President Ronald Reagan.

Trump secured his victory over Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris by a margin of just 1.97%, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s unofficial election results.

With 19 electoral votes up for grabs, the race was close, with 3,477,304 (50.50%) votes for Trump and 3,342,507 (48.54%) votes for Harris. Together, Independents Jill Stein of the Green Party and Chase Oliver of the Libertarian Party made up less than 1% of all votes.

In Pennsylvania’s state elections, Republicans Dave Sunday, Tim DeFoor and Stacy Garrity won in their respective races for attorney general, auditor general and state treasurer. No candidate won by a margin of more than 7%.

The Associated Press has not yet called the Pennsylvania Senate race as of Thursday morning. At the time, Republican candidate Dave McCormick led by a narrow margin of 0.46%.

In the state’s 7th district, Republicans also saw a major victory in the House of Representatives with Republican state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie narrowly defeating incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild by a little over 5,500 votes (1.4%). Mackenzie declared victory in the race at approximately 1 a.m., and the race was officially called later that morning for the Republicans.

In Northampton County, a bellwether county for both the state and the nation, election results mirrored statewide outcomes.

A total of 175,621 ballots were cast, with 88,171 (50.63%) votes for Trump and 84,291 (48.40%) votes for Harris. The numbers mark a flip from 2020 when there were 85,087 (50.36%) votes for President Joe Biden and 83,854 (49.63%) votes for Trump.

Northampton County voted Republican across all elections except the contest between Mackenzie and Wild, where Wild won by just 275 votes (0.16%). Wild also won by 7,930 votes (4.32%) in Lehigh County, but Mackenzie’s victory was made possible by his strong results in Carbon and Monroe County, where he claimed 22,623 votes (66.34%) and 4,965 votes (67.73%), respectively.

As of Thursday morning, the Associated Press writes that 99% of all Pennsylvania ballots have been reported. Currently, no provisional ballots have been counted.

The numbers above were tallied at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Data courtesy of Live Voter Turnout, the Associated Press and ABC News.