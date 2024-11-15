Student Government reviews budget survey, elections at Nov. 7 meeting

Student Government’s Nov. 7 meeting saw a presentation of the mixed results of a budget survey and an announcement about the organization’s upcoming executive board election.

After the previous meeting’s minutes were approved, Rep. Alex Brown ‘26 and Treasurer Christo Maheras ‘26 presented the results of a budget feedback survey given to club officers by the census ad hoc committee.

According to the presentation, 55% of club officers surveyed felt that Student Government does not give them a fair amount of funding. Maheras and Brown, however, stressed the context of this answer and stated that every decision the budget committee makes is within Student Government’s financial guidelines.

The survey results also showed that some club officers surveyed believed that their own club did not spend much money, but that other clubs spend too much money, on apparel.

The presentation also included a discussion on improved communication and guidelines for interactions between Student Government and clubs.

Maheras and Brown agreed that more information needs to be communicated to the clubs regarding the budgeting process. They also emphasized the importance of clubs attending the budget office hours, highlighting the fact that clubs who have been to office hours and have asked for their budget to be extended have always been given additional money.

The presentation also included a discussion on reworking the financial guidelines and potentially raising the activity fee.

Committees then split up into groups to work on reports, after which the meeting moved to an open floor. An announcement was made about the Student Government candidate forum that took place on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Leopard’s Lair.