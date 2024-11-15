Football wins after 4th quarter comeback at Colgate

Junior wide receiver Elijah Steward gets tackled by a Colgate University defender. (Photo by Shea Widerman for GoLeopards)

Down two scores in the fourth quarter, the football team refused to give up and put together some late-game heroics to come away with a 21-20 victory against Colgate University at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, New York, this past Saturday.

The game was once again marked by the fierce rushing attack of junior running back Jamar Curtis, who tallied his fourth straight 100-yard performance. He scored all three touchdowns for the Leopards (2-3 Patriot League, 5-5 overall).

“Some of what we were doing in the run game is because of what Colgate was doing,” head coach John Troxell said. “They played three high safeties and moved the corners off.”

Special teams became a major theme at the start of the game. Colgate (1-3 Patriot League, 2-8 overall) attempted a fake punt on its second drive, but it was shut down by sophomore running back Troy Bruce, gifting the Leopards a favorable field position.

Freshman quarterback Jason Penza, who has played a decent amount of the signal caller snaps recently, broke off for a 19-yard rush to get the Leopards within field goal range. Penza has been mostly managing the run-pass option game for the Leopards, a duty that is fairly new for him.

“Coach DiMuzio came to me with some ideas that he thought would help the team and I was on board,” Penza said. “There’s a lot of options and I get to choose to run it or pass it based on what the defense gives us.”

The 29-yard boot by senior kicker Jakob Trestik bounced off the left upright. Field goals continue to be a glaring issue for the Leopards, as Trestik and sophomore kicker Jack Simonetta are a combined three-for-nine on the season.

After the teams traded punts, Colgate notched a rushing touchdown off a direct snap to cap off a 79-yard drive to open the second quarter. The Maroon and White went to work shortly after, covering 75 yards of field in just over six minutes. Curtis scored from five yards out to knot the game at 7-7. The Raiders added a field goal just before halftime, pulling a 10-7 lead into the break.

While the score remained the same throughout the third quarter, the Red Raiders added a touchdown on the first play of the final frame, extending their advantage to 17-7 on a passing touchdown. The Leopards faced a fourth-and-one on their 32-yard line and opted to go for it. The handoff to Curtis did not break free, setting Colgate up for a 49-yard field goal to push the lead to 20-7.

With their backs against the wall, the Leopards found life in their ensuing possession. A 45-yard connection between junior quarterback Dean DeNobile and sophomore wide receiver Carson Persing set the Maroon and White up at Colgate’s 12-yard line. Four plays later, Curtis barreled in for a four-yard score, cutting the lead to 20-14.

Needing a stop with just under five minutes left in the game, the Leopards’ defense did not disappoint. Senior defensive back Gabe DuBois dislodged the ball from a Raider receiver around midfield, recovering the fumble and returning it to Colgate’s 41-yard line.

The defense is focused on “sticking to their game,” according to senior linebacker Tim O’Hearn.

“We have to stop the run and limit the explosive plays,” he said. “Us older guys are leaving an impact on the younger guys and teaching them the roots to winning.”

Curtis showed no signs of slowing down his monster performance, running for 20 yards on the drive following the turnover. A two-yard push earned him his third touchdown on the day and the game-winning score, putting the Leopards on top 21-20.

Colgate took the field with 2:24 left, looking to take the lead back. After driving around midfield once again, DuBois came up with his second straight forced fumble. The ball was recovered by freshman defensive back Xavier Johnson, securing the victory for the win-hungry Leopards.

“You got to always run to the ball and try to get it out,” O’Hearn said. “Sometimes it’ll pop out and those are always good plays that will help you.”

The Leopards will return to Fisher Stadium for the final time in 2024 to take on Stonehill College (1-8 overall) on Saturday for the team’s Senior Day. A win will guarantee back-to-back seasons with a record of .500 or better, a feat that has not been accomplished since 2008 and 2009.

“The guys that are here are going to leave here as champions, but they’ve changed the culture and expectations around here,” Troxell said. “It’s important to take care of these last two weeks and pass it off to the younger guys.”