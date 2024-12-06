Student Government endorses strategic plan, approves budgets at Nov. 21 meeting

Student Government’s Nov. 21 meeting consisted of a review of budgets and the organization’s endorsement of the current proposed strategic plan.

After the previous meeting’s minutes were approved, Treasurer Christo Maheras ‘26 presented budget requests. The Chorduroys, Muslim Student Association, men’s lacrosse, Taekwondo Club, Alpha Phi Omega, International Students Association, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and L-RAJE were all granted funding. Additionally, International Students Association, women’s rugby and Refugee Action all received budget reallocations.

The meeting, hosted at the President’s House, continued with college President Nicole Hurd presenting the strategic plan. In addressing the plan’s timeline, Hurd said that most parts of the plan will take five to seven years to develop, with a maximum of ten years. Some aspects of the plan may be actionable as soon as next year, she said.

Student Government then unanimously approved a motion to endorse the strategic plan.

A gavel passing ceremony was announced for the new Student Government executive board members, which was held on Thursday.