Dance competes at UDA Nationals for 3rd time

College President Nicole Hurd began her tenure at Lafayette College in 2021.
Board of Trustees declares ‘complete confidence’ in Hurd
College President Nicole Hurd stands outside Marquis Hall with other administrators before entering the Tuesday faculty meeting.
Hurd hit with successful faculty no-confidence vote
College President Nicole Hurd greets supporters before Tuesday's faculty meeting.
Faculty no-confidence vote sparks pro-Hurd campus demonstrations
The interior of Marquis Hall, from the imagined perspective of a mouse.
Dorm infested with mice
The planning process for the strategic plan began in the spring of 2023.
Strategic plan passed by Board of Trustees
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
Student Government reorganizes committees at virtual Jan. 9 meeting
Student Government reorganizes committees at virtual Jan. 9 meeting
Rep. Bryan Kibet ‘27 and Rep. Gracie Vale ‘27 ran unopposed. (Photos courtesy of Bryan Kibet ‘27 and Gracie Vale ‘27)
Uncompetitive special election fills Student Government board
Student Government endorses strategic plan, approves budgets at Nov. 21 meeting
Student Government endorses strategic plan, approves budgets at Nov. 21 meeting
President-elect Alex Brown ‘26 called an election despite not assuming the presidency until January.
Student Government violates bylaws with special election
Rep. Alex Brown '26 has served on Student Government for two semesters. He is a member of academic affairs committee and the census ad hoc committee, which he co-founded. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)
Alex Brown ‘26 elected Student Government president
Civil and environmental engineering professor Christa Kelleher '08 returned to teach at Lafayette in 2022.
Engineering professor wins NSF grant, plans to enhance stream research
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
The recently remodeled Gilbert's Cafe now features a full Starbucks drink menu and breakfast food items.
How do new Lafayette dining options impact off-campus restaurants?
The Fourth Street Garage, Easton's newest parking garage, opened in 2023.
Easton parking issues loom while city grows
The Nurture Nature Center's "Science on a Sphere" display.
Easton prepares to launch future planetarium
Lafayette faculty and students often conduct research at Bushkill Creek in semesterly or summer projects. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
Easton creek restoration receives 6-figure state grant
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
Benjamin Kitson '24 is currently serving time in Chester County Prison. (Photo courtesy of LafayetteDelts.net)
Recent alumnus sentenced for child pornography charges
The victim of Tuesday's shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)
Man injured in Easton shooting, suspect still at large
The broken glass has been temporarily repaired with plexiglass.
Public Safety investigating incident after student punches through glass door of Kirby House
Markle Hall is the home of Lafayette College's finance division.
College announces tuition increase for upcoming academic year
Some students traveled to Rome to walk through historic sites and ruins, such as Pompeii. (Photo courtesy of Isabella Lu '25)
Winter study abroad trips enrich students
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
The view from Parmida Amjadi's ‘27 house as she evacuated. (Photo courtesy of Parmida Amjadi ‘27)
Students share evacuation experiences triggered by Los Angeles fires
A sign for "Coffee Break" sits in the window of the podcast editing room in Skillman Library.
ITS division podcast brings back old brew
Though it was not an immediate success upon release, "Carmilla" has garnered a substantial fan base in the decades since its publication. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Nat’s Novels: ‘Carmilla,’ a sapphic vampire tale for the ages
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
"The Brutalist" gave Adrien Brody his second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. (Photo courtesy of Aspen Film)
Cinema with Sam: What I watched over break
Lead actors Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are already receiving award nomination buzz for their performances in "Wicked." (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Wicked’ is a spellbinding musical success
"Gladiator II" is Ridley Scott's 29th directorial project. (Photo courtesy of MoviePosters.com)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Gladiator II’ is a sequel that packs a punch
"Crooked House" was published in 1949 and has sold over a billion copies worldwide. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Nat’s Novels: My top 4 favorite Agatha Christie novels
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Art Jam has activities for all forms of creative expression, from playing music to drawing and painting. (Photo courtesy of McKenna Graf '26)
Art Jam: Art Society’s weekly hub of creativity
Scott Hall once belonged to the brothers of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, but was later sold to the college in the 1980s.
Haunted houses
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Former head coach Karavin Dew finished her Lafayette tenure with a 13-73-1 record. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Softball coach resigns
Senior center Justin Vander Baan releases a free throw in the men's basketball team's close loss to American on Wednesday night.
Men’s basketball skids against Lehigh, American
The dance team took the national stage at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, for Universal Dance Association Nationals. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettecollegedanceteam on Instagram)
Dance competes at UDA Nationals for 3rd time
Junior guard Kay Donahue looks to attack the basket against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops back-to-back close matchups
Senior Julia Greeley talks with head coach Michele Curcio at the Moravian Invite on Jan. 18. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Track and field manages all-time top 10 records at Dr. Sander Scorcher, Gulden Invitational
The football team's two-game Rivalry winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
Football falters in 160th Rivalry game
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Lehigh comes into the rivalry matchup at 4-1 in the Patriot League, with a chance to take the conference championship. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Athletics)
Why Lehigh will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Easton High School leads the all-time series 67-44-5 against Phillipsburg High School heading into this year's rivalry matchup. (Photo courtesy of Chris Taverner '25)
‘The rivalry will never leave you’
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
The men's basketball team celebrates during an 82-65 home win over Holy Cross on Jan. 11. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Everything you missed in athletics over winter break
Junior guard Ryan Pettit lays the ball up after a steal against Binghamton University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball hosts inaugural Lafayette Classic
Sophomore forward Joshua Wyche contests a shot against Rhode Island on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops matchups against Cornell, Rhode Island
The men's basketball team earned a last-second win against Penn on Tuesday in its first home game of the season.
Men’s basketball falls at LaSalle, earns nail-biting 1st victory against Penn
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Freshmen Tyler and Aidan Mahaffey are looking to double up on the tennis team this year.
Double trouble
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis compete at Bucknell Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis starts season at Bloomsburg Invitational
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
Op-ed: How fashion dictates politics
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Op-ed: How fashion dictates politics
Editorial: The future of free press
Op-ed: Strawberries blooming in November
Op-ed: Moving forward
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
Categories:

Dance competes at UDA Nationals for 3rd time

Byline photo of Benjamin White
By Benjamin White, Assistant Sports EditorJanuary 31, 2025
The dance team took the national stage at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, for Universal Dance Association Nationals. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettecollegedanceteam on Instagram)

While much of the student body spent the early parts of January in the comfort of their own homes, the dance team traveled to Walt Disney World to fulfill its motto of the year: “Find the fight.”

The team competed in its third appearance at Universal Dance Association Nationals in Orlando, Florida, from Jan. 17-19, earning a raw score of 83.8333 and an event score of 79.8413, placing 17th out of the 19 schools in its division.

“Not every school has a dance team in the Patriot League, and the fact that we compete against schools that are so much bigger than us and have doubled the resources shows a lot about our grit and how much we’re willing to work,” senior Camille Gitow said.

In preparation for this year’s appearance, the dance team attended a Universal Dance Association, also known as UDA, camp for the first time over the summer, working on choreography during practices throughout the semester and returning to campus early in January for a high-intensity camp.

“It was really amazing seeing the progression of the team over the past three years,” senior Sam Dillahunt said. “A lot of us didn’t know exactly what we were getting ourselves into in terms of the extent of how massive the competition is and just how impressive all the other teams are.”

The team participated in the competition’s pom category, a change from past years when it competed in hip-hop as well.

“Just focusing on only pom was really rewarding,” Gitow said. “We were able to make our dance much more challenging and complicated because it gave us more time to work on it.”

Senior captain Anna Van Ormer noted that the team would write down three things to fight for each practice.

“It just helps you if you’re losing motivation,” she said. “You can look over and think, ‘Okay, this is why I’m doing it.’”

The team competed in front of thousands on a stage with a replica of the iconic Cinderella Castle behind them.

“This was definitely our most challenging routine by far, but I think we really rose to the occasion,” Gitow said.

In addition to the help of coach Melissa Diehl, Dillahunt attributed some of the team’s success to work beginning back at UDA camp.

“I think that really helped us in terms of performing for a large audience,” Dillahunt said, adding that the team learned to employ “sharper pom motions” and how to project to an audience at the camp.

The four graduating seniors also expressed a sense of bittersweetness for their final competition.

“I was very proud of everything I had done,” senior Lily Snyder said. “It kind of felt surreal that that was the last time I was performing on the stage after competing since I can remember.”

Snyder said that for her, getting the team to the competition brought a dream to life.

“Just looking back not even that long ago is only a dream of actually competing,” Snyder added. “I’m excited to see where they’re able to take it in the future.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Benjamin White
Benjamin White, Assistant Sports Editor
The guy that wrote the horse article that one time.