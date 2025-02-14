Religious and Spiritual Life adds new face

Photo by Austin Carey for The Lafayette Alex Malanych is set to finish rabbinical school in three months.

The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life hired a new assistant director and Hillel Society co-advisor in January to offer additional chaplaincy support at Lafayette College, doubling the office in size.

In their new position, Alex Malanych hopes to reshape students’ perception of chaplaincy.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much chaplains and religious life do on campus that has nothing to do with services or anything like that,” Malanych said. “It’s just support.”

Malanych has completed four higher education degrees — ranging from English to rabbinical studies and Jewish education. Malanych affirmed that they want to support all groups on campus, in addition to working closely with Hillel.

Malanych said their involvement in Jewish life did not begin until they turned 18; they never initially saw it as a full-time career.

“We’re just trying to figure out how to get through this life together, and the more we can figure out the values we share, the better,” Malanych said.

Malanych, who identifies as queer, said what ultimately drew them to a career in religious studies and spiritual leadership was the importance of representation. In their new position, they hope to serve as a role model for other queer individuals, women and people of color.

College Chaplain Alex Hendrickson is supporting Malanych’s goals as they begin their role in 2025.

“I think we need to see more religious leaders who are just like regular people,” Malanych said.

Before Malanych’s arrival, Hendrickson was the only full-time employee of the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life. Hendrickson said that she pushed for the position for a decade and that college President Nicole Hurd, Vice President for Student Life Sarah Moschenross and Vice President for Inclusion Ernest Jeffries collaborated with her to open up the position.

“I’ve said for years that I wish I could clone myself; so I did the next best thing — hiring someone with my same first name!” Hendrickson wrote.

According to Hendrickson, the office was severely understaffed compared to peer institutions.

“Having an assistant director will help my office better serve the spiritual needs of our community,” she wrote.

Malanych will join math professor Ethan Berkove as a co-advisor of Hillel. Berkove cited Malanych’s extensive educational background as what stood out from the applicant pool.

Hillel President Sophia Gal ‘27 and former Hillel President Naomi Shertzer ’25 echoed these sentiments.

Shertzer noted that Hillel is lucky to have both Berkove and Malanych for the various perspectives that the pair can bring to the organization.

“Alex has a natural ability to connect with people, which is so important in a diverse community like ours,” Gal wrote in an email. “Their approachable demeanor makes it easy for students to engage and feel comfortable, whether they’re new to Hillel or have been involved for years.”

Disclaimer: Design Director Naomi Shertzer ’25 is the former president of Hillel. She did not contribute writing or reporting.

Correction: A previous version of this article misattributed a quote. The quote was said by Alex Malanych, not Alex Hendrickson.