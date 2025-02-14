Women’s lacrosse starts season 1-0

The Leopards defense held La Salle University to just one goal in the final quarter during Wednesday’s win. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)

The women’s lacrosse team got its season off to a strong start on Wednesday afternoon, coming from behind in the fourth quarter to beat La Salle University 10-9.

The Leopards (1-0 overall) saw five different players score goals against the Explorers (1-1 overall), with senior attacker Sara Rogers netting a hat trick.

The Maroon and White retained many of their core starters from last year, which head coach Katie McConnell said has helped them “mesh” with the incoming freshmen.

“While we’re returning a lot, which provides a lot of confidence on both sides of the ball, I think it’ll still be kind of a fresh team that we’re seeing just with some new people on the field,” McConnell said.

The teams traded blows in the first quarter. After an unassisted goal from senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht with 50 seconds remaining in the quarter, LaSalle snuck a shot in before the buzzer to go up 3-2 going into the second quarter.

Albrecht added an assist in the second half. She noted that the offense maintains a mentality that “everyone has their role,” whether they score or not.

“One of our biggest things is that you don’t have to make that home run play as an individual, and having the assist is just as important as having the shot on goal,” Albrecht said.

The Maroon and White rattled off a three-goal run in the second quarter, thanks to two back-to-back goals from Rogers and an unassisted goal from freshman midfielder Sadie Martiesian.

Rogers noted that practicing in the preseason with the incoming freshman and feeling “the new dynamic” allowed her to be successful on the field on Wednesday.

“I think that’s one of the biggest things when it comes to a team that you mesh well with your teammates,” Rogers said.

The Explorers were able to notch two goals in quick succession, taking both teams into the half tied at 5-5.

LaSalle took control of the scoring in the third quarter, tallying three goals to Lafayette’s one to take a 2-goal lead into the fourth quarter. After the teams traded goals in the opening minutes of the quarter, however, the Leopards went on their second 3-goal run of the day, thanks to junior attacker Megan Igneri and Rogers.

The goals propelled the Leopards over the Explorers with five minutes to play, and they were able to lock down the net to keep the one-goal margin and their first victory of the season.

The Leopards are coming off a 5-11 season that finished with a bang with a double overtime win against Lehigh University. Head coach Katie McConnell said that win “provided more fire” during the offseason.

McConnell is in her sixth season coaching for the Leopards, and is looking to bring them to the Patriot League tournament for the first time since 2017. Despite being voted last out of 10 teams in the Patriot League preseason rankings, McConnell said the team, and the senior class in particular, allows the ranking to “fuel them more than it discourages them.”

“I think it’s better for us to be able to prove people wrong, right?” McConnell said.

Albrecht and Rogers added that the team’s experience playing in 1-score games last year — the Leopards won three games and lost five by one goal — will help them prepare and manage their nerves in similar situations this season.

The Leopards will stay on the road as they face Mount St. Mary’s University (1-0 overall) on Saturday in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“After coming off a win, we know what we’re capable of,” Rogers said. “We could even do so much more than what we put out today.”