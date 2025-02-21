Rediate Kologek ’27 brings electricity home, one solar panel at a time

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The "Dear Colleague" letter gives educational institutions until Feb. 28 to remove race-based initiatives, or risk losing federal funding.
Administration weighs response to ‘Dear Colleague’ letter
Easton City Council will discuss the "Welcome City" proposition at their bi-weekly meeting next week.
‘Welcoming City’ debate reaches Easton
The housing lottery for rising seniors begins on March 13.
Residence life vacancy remains as housing lottery approaches
As of Monday, 70 human cases of the bird flu have been recorded in the United States. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
A Pennsylvanian guide to bird flu
The Marquis (top left), and Dutchtown Pointe (bottom), are two apartment complexes nearing completion in 2025. Cars sit on a bridge above Bushkill Creek (top right), where parking has been a point of discussion among neighborhood residents.
Inside Easton residents’ problems with parking
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Student Government reviews budgets at Feb. 13 meeting
Student Government reviews budgets at Feb. 13 meeting
Code of conduct changes discussed at Feb. 6 Student Government meeting
Code of conduct changes discussed at Feb. 6 Student Government meeting
Student Government discusses faculty no-confidence vote at Jan. 30 meeting
Student Government discusses faculty no-confidence vote at Jan. 30 meeting
In 2024, 10 general body representatives resigned from Student Government.
‘We’re going to be the eyes and ears of Lafayette’
Student Government reorganizes committees at virtual Jan. 9 meeting
Student Government reorganizes committees at virtual Jan. 9 meeting
The housing lottery for rising seniors begins on March 13.
Residence life vacancy remains as housing lottery approaches
Alex Malanych is set to finish rabbinical school in three months.
Religious and Spiritual Life adds new face
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The no-confidence vote against college President Nicole Hurd was passed at the Jan. 28 faculty meeting.
How tensions between faculty, Hurd and trustees led to a no-confidence vote
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
Easton City Council will discuss the "Welcome City" proposition at their bi-weekly meeting next week.
‘Welcoming City’ debate reaches Easton
The Marquis (top left), and Dutchtown Pointe (bottom), are two apartment complexes nearing completion in 2025. Cars sit on a bridge above Bushkill Creek (top right), where parking has been a point of discussion among neighborhood residents.
Inside Easton residents’ problems with parking
Allentown and Bethlehem, the other two primary cities in the Lehigh Valley, have both decriminalized small amounts of marijuana.
Easton councilman proposes order for lighter marijuana penalties
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
Benjamin Kitson '24 is currently serving time in Chester County Prison. (Photo courtesy of LafayetteDelts.net)
Recent alumnus sentenced for child pornography charges
The "Dear Colleague" letter gives educational institutions until Feb. 28 to remove race-based initiatives, or risk losing federal funding.
Administration weighs response to ‘Dear Colleague’ letter
The housing lottery for rising seniors begins on March 13.
Residence life vacancy remains as housing lottery approaches
Chip Bergh '79 speaks at a college ceremony in 2024. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Flickr)
Two years in, Bergh donation impacts hundreds of students
In his speech, Kenneth Harris discussed the importance of mentorship throughout his career.
Lafayette hosts Forbes 30 under 30 recipient at annual event
As of Wednesday, President Donald Trump has issued 63 executive orders since he took office. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
College addresses Trump’s deportation policies
Rediate Kologek '27 started her non-profit "Radiate Love" when she was in high school. (Photo courtesy of Rediate Kologek '27)
Rediate Kologek ’27 brings electricity home, one solar panel at a time
Both David and Corey Husic share a love of photography and Appalachian music.
Father and son find their chemistry together
Spectracolor is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Spectracolor serves coffee all around the color wheel
The Makerspace is located in the Dyer Center on the third floor of Rockwell Integrated Science Center.
Makerspace makes space for campus creativity
Lafayette Dining's Valentine's Day meal featured three courses of Mexican-inspired cuisine.
Food Review: A hearty Valentine’s meal with Lafayette Dining
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
Lafayette Dining's Valentine's Day meal featured three courses of Mexican-inspired cuisine.
Food Review: A hearty Valentine’s meal with Lafayette Dining
SNL50 was a star-studded event featuring many past cast members, hosts and musical guests. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
TV Review: SNL50 celebrates comedy history
"Captain America: Brave New World" made $88 million during its opening weekend in theaters. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ average entry in MCU
"I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream" was first published in 1967 as part of the science-fiction magazine "IF: Worlds of Science Fiction." (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Book Review: ‘I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream,’ short story ahead of its time
"Sleepless in Seattle" is one of three collaborations between director Nora Ephron and actress Meg Ryan. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ classic rom-com that holds up
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Rich and Gerry Jaffé's wedding party was filled with friends from Lafayette College.
A relic of love outside of South
Former college President Ethelbert Dudley Warfield was the first president in the college's history to face the possibility of a successful vote of no confidence. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Scott Hall once belonged to the brothers of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, but was later sold to the college in the 1980s.
Haunted houses
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Senior midfielder Sophia Spallone scored three goals in Wednesday night's win over Robert Morris University.
Women’s lacrosse splits non-conference games
The baseball team is coming off a 14-35 season in which it finished last in the Patriot League. (Photo courtesy Southern Mississippi Athletics)
Baseball winless in series against Southern Mississippi
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips looks to finish through contact against Bucknell University.
Men’s basketball drops key matchups against Bucknell, at Holy Cross
Junior goalkeeper Joe Doherty saved 15 shots in the men's lacrosse team's loss against Drexel University on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Drexel University Athletics)
Late rally from Drexel hands first loss to men’s lacrosse
Freshman guard Talia Zurinskas drives to the basket against Holy Cross on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball skids against Bucknell, Holy Cross
Name, image and likeness deals in recent years have upended the financial operations of college football. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Transfer portal shakes up football roster
The football team is already preparing for the 2025 season.
Football adds 21 new players on National Signing Day
The football team's two-game Rivalry winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
Football falters in 160th Rivalry game
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips looks to finish through contact against Bucknell University.
Men’s basketball drops key matchups against Bucknell, at Holy Cross
Freshman guard Caleb Williams pulls up for the jumper against Navy. (Photo by Austin Carey '27)
Men’s basketball tops Navy, falls to American
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin drives inside against Loyola Maryland University on Wednesday.
Men’s basketball wins against Colgate, falls short against Loyola
Senior center Justin Vander Baan releases a free throw in the men's basketball team's close loss to American on Wednesday night.
Men’s basketball skids against Lehigh, American
The men's basketball team celebrates during an 82-65 home win over Holy Cross on Jan. 11. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Everything you missed in athletics over winter break
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Sophomore Derrin Lerner picked up the lone singles win for the men's team on Saturday against St. Thomas Aquinas College. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams struggle in weekend matches
The men's and women's tennis team return to action on Saturday against Coppin State. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis drop matches to NJIT
Freshmen Tyler and Aidan Mahaffey are looking to double up on the tennis team this year.
Double trouble
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Love at first write
Love at first write
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Op-ed: How fashion dictates politics
Editorial: The future of free press
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Second time’s the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Categories:

Rediate Kologek ’27 brings electricity home, one solar panel at a time

Byline photo of Selma O'Malley
By Selma O'Malley, Managing EditorFebruary 21, 2025
Rediate Kologek ’27 started her non-profit “Radiate Love” when she was in high school. (Photo courtesy of Rediate Kologek ’27)

Kirby Sports Center was topped with 1,226 solar panels in 2022 to increase renewable energy on campus. Just 20% of those panels could provide electricity for all 250 homes in Hidi, Ethiopia, and Rediate Kologek ’27 is making progress toward that.

“I hope one day, it can really bring a sustainable solution to Hidi village,” Kologek said about her nonprofit organization, Radiate Love.

Since the beginning of her freshman year of college, Kologek has raised over $4,000 of the $22,500 needed to bring one solar panel to every home in Hidi. Most recently, her Valentine’s Day cookie sale brought in $284 from the Lafayette College community for the cause.

Kologek said the project is very personal to her. She grew up in Hidi before being placed for adoption in the U.S. at age 7 by her mother, who intended to give Kologek opportunities unavailable in Hidi.

“I love people in my community and I always wanted everybody to have what I had,” she said. Kologek has since reunited with her family and has visited Hidi twice.

Hidi is in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, about 106 miles from the capital, Addis Ababa. The village has no electricity or running water. According to Kologek, it is “right in the middle” of the ongoing conflict between the Ethiopian government and Fano militants in the region.

There are many reasons why she chose solar panels as the focus of her nonprofit, Kologek said.

Visiting her family in Hidi for the first time in nine years, Kologek noticed that socializing as a family was difficult when the only available light was from flashlights. In a community supported by subsistence farming, an agricultural practice in which crops are primarily produced for the household, Kologek said that the only time for families to get together was at night.

“If you don’t have anything in this world, having people that love you, it gives you peace,” she said. She added that electricity would also allow its residents to accomplish more tasks daily because they would not be limited to sunlight.

Through her fellowship with the Dyer Center, Lafayette’s entrepreneurial student hub, Kologek has been able to provide six solar panels — $90 each — to Hidi so far.

Kologek, an international affairs major and Spanish minor, said that the Dyer Center was a major factor in her decision to attend Lafayette and emphasized how the center provided support and “so many resources” for her project.

“She knows what she wants,” said Matt Bednarsky, the Dyer Center’s program manager and fellowship coordinator. “We want to help her build the resources, tools, connections to achieve that.

As a Dyer fellow, Kologek has funding and support to help her develop her project. She also said that the Dyer Center helped her think about making her project sustainable to make a difference long term, as solar panels do not last forever.

“We want her organization to have the funding and the wherewithal to last a long time and to help the people of Hidi, in all facets, grow,” Bednarsky said.

Radiate Love was born when Kologek was in high school through her fellowship with LearnServe International, an organization that provides resources and support for students to tackle issues — or, in their words, “what pisses them off” and make a difference.

Latrina Bowman, LearnServe’s director of programs and student success, worked with Kologek through her first year at the organization. She emphasized the power of Kologek’s connection with the community of Hidi. She said it helped Kologek “understand those needs and to really be intentional about her planning.”

“They helped me be realistic about what I can do, especially as a high school student,” Kologek said, noting that LearnServe also helped her narrow her focus and dig deeper into her passion for fighting poverty.

Helping Hidi has not been without challenges. The ongoing violence once impeded Kologek’s partnership with another LearnServe fellow to expose Hidi Primary School students to science and engineering in a nearby city — they were able to improvise and still provide an experience for students.

Accomplishing her goal has also taken time and hard work.

“It’s not easy,” Kologek said. “It takes patience. It doesn’t just happen.”

Kologek said she plans to host more sales soon to work towards the $22,500. She has a long-term plan for Hidi, including improving job and education access, that she said will be incorporated into her life after college no matter what her career ends up being.

Kologek said she hopes she can also inspire other students to make a difference.

“I hope that, in whatever way, it inspires them to do something about what they’re passionate about,” she said. “Whatever it is.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Selma O'Malley
Selma O'Malley, Managing Editor
The Lafayette's bear beat reporter.