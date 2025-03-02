The Lafayette wins six 2025 Keystone Media Awards

The Lafayette won six 2025 Student Keystone Media Awards from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

In the Division II category for four-year colleges and universities with enrollment under 10,000 students, the student newspaper garnered two first-place and three second-place awards and an honorable mention, tying for the most awards earned in the division.

The Lafayette is the only student newspaper at an institution without a journalism or communications program to win a first-place award in the division. The awards recognized ongoing and investigative news coverage and feature stories.

If you’d like to support award-winning student journalism, consider donating here.

Feature Story — First and second place

Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating

By Madeline Marriott ’24, Trebor Maitin ’24, Isabella Gaglione ’25 and Kristen Vincent ’26

We visited every Easton in America

By Trebor Maitin ’24 and Elisabeth Seidel ’26

Personality Profile — First place

One country left: Lab instructor nears global travel milestone

By Elisabeth Seidel ’26

Ongoing News Coverage — Second place

Gallery • 5 Photos Unpacking Student Government candidate platforms — By Elisabeth Seidel '26

Student Government election coverage

By Elisabeth Seidel ’26 and Clara Witmer ’27

Public Service/Enterprise Package — Second place

Does Lafayette have a turnover problem?

By Trebor Maitin ’24

Layout and Design — Honorable mention

Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating

By Trebor Maitin ’24, Elisabeth Seidel ’26, Naomi Shertzer ’25 and Jen Parsons ’26