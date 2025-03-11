Lafayette issued federal antisemitism warning

Photo by Andreas Pelekis for The Lafayette Lafayette College’s division of inclusion is housed in Markle Hall.

Lafayette College received a letter on Monday from the Department of Education warning of “potential enforcement actions” for noncompliance with Title VI, which prohibits discrimination in federally assisted programs. The letter, sent to 60 higher education institutions, specifically cites protections for Jewish students.

“Lafayette takes these matters most seriously and, consistent with the College’s close partnership with OCR in resolving the investigation, is following through fully on its obligations,” college spokesman Scott Morse wrote in a statement, referring to the department’s Office of Civil Rights.

All colleges named in the announcement are currently facing a Title VI investigation or are “monitoring in response to complaints filed with OCR,” according to a Monday news release sent by the Department of Education.

Lafayette, alongside several other universities, faced an investigation from the OCR for alleged antisemitic discrimination in November 2023. The college settled this investigation in June and agreed to several discrimination policy revisions, including an anti-discrimination training protocol for students and a new non-discrimination team.

The college is being monitored by the OCR under this voluntary resolution agreement.

Morse affirmed the college’s “firm stance against all forms of illegal discrimination and harassment” and “determination to remain vigilant in protecting the safety and well-being of all our students, faculty, and staff” in his statement.

While the news release did not state potential consequences for Title VI noncompliance, it calls federal funding for U.S. colleges and universities a “privilege” that is “contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”

The Trump administration announced Friday that it would cancel approximately $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University “due to the school’s continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” Columbia was also identified as one of the 60 recipients of the letter.

Lafayette received roughly $12.5 million in federal funding in 2024, according to a February presentation on college finances. The college’s total operating revenue in 2024 was over $200 million.

Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick commended the department’s letter, writing in a post on X, “It is unacceptable that weak leadership at some universities has allowed antisemitic hate and intimidation to be a part of campus life for so long.”

“I’m pleased to see the Trump Administration putting an end to this discrimination,” the post continued.

Ernest Jeffries, the college’s vice president for inclusion and listed contact for inquiries on Title VI application, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Lehigh University and Muhlenberg College were also identified as recipients of the letter.

A spokesman for the Department of Education responded to a request for comment but did not respond to specific questions. The Department of Education letter comes at a time of uncertainty for the department; amid President Donald Trump’s aims to dismantle the department, over 1,300 department employees were laid off on Tuesday, and staff members were to told to vacate department offices on Wednesday for “security reasons.”

This story was originally published on March 11. It was updated online on March 13.