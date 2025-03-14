Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting

Student Government reviewed additional club budgets for a short period during its March 6 meeting.

The organization entered a 7-minute executive session to approve new budgets. A total of $27,876 was requested from clubs and organizations, and $8,894 was approved.

Photos of the Student Government general body were also taken in Kirby Hall of Civil Rights, where the meeting was held.

Vice President Sasha Carter ‘27 encouraged members to update their Google Calendars in an effort to coordinate schedules for committee meetings. Carter and President Alex Brown ‘26 showed members how to update their resumés.

Members then split up to work in their respective committees for 20 minutes prior to the meeting’s adjournment.