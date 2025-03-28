Letter to the editor: Does The Lafayette have a turnover problem?

Dear editor,

Those who regularly read The Lafayette may have seen article after article chronicling high-profile departures from the Hurd administration. For those who do not see this painted picture of ineptitude for the cynical propaganda it truly is, I’d invite you to check out these headlines. Perhaps Ms. Gaglione ought to tend to her own flock before criticizing others – stones from a glass house, and whatnot.

In the past three years alone, The Lafayette has gained, and lost, 57 members of its staff. In fact, since April 2021, The Lafayette’s entire staff has seen an alarming 100% turnover rate, though the newspaper would much rather have you believe that it’s the Division of Student Life floundering with low retention rates.

On average, any given editor of The Lafayette has been in his or her current position for just 10 months. Only three members of the editorial board have held their current positions for more than a year. Yikes.

Worse still, just 10 months into Ms. Gaglione’s tenure as editor-in-chief, two members of the editorial board have already resigned, and four more have announced their intention to resign at the end of the academic year, including Gaglione herself.

This isn’t normal. The Lafayette has been hemorrhaging staff since I started as the second interim vice president for communications three months ago. The team can no longer hide behind excuses of “retirement, career advancements, and new business ventures.” Such a pattern can only persist for so long before we must label it as what it is: a problem.

This letter was submitted by the acting interim interim vice president for communications at Lafayette College, who wished to remain anonymous.

Editor’s note: This is a satire article featured as part of our annual Scoffayette issue.