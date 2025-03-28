Leaked documents from the bowels of The Scoffayette’s google drive

WHATEVA. WHATEVA. (Graphic by No Money, No Prospects for the Scoffayette)

The (sport) team (X-X Patriot League, X-X overall) ________ its (number) games last week, falling to (opposing team) (X-X Patriot League, X-X overall) on Saturday and (opposing team) (X-X Patriot League, X-X overall) on Wednesday.

“Even though we’ve lost every game against a Patriot League team this season, we’ve been working really hard,” senior captain _________ said. “If we keep putting in the work, I think we can win the Patriot League championship.”

The game on Saturday started slow for the Leopards, as they conceded X (goals/points/runs) in the first few minutes of regulation.

“I’m just really proud of this team,” junior (position) _________ said. “We can’t control what the other team is going to do, but we can control us.”

The Maroon and White scratched back to a X (goal/point/run) deficit but the (opposing team’s mascot) were able to finish the game comfortably.

“Looking forward to the rest of the season, we just have to keep working,” _______ said. “We think we’re playing better than any Lafayette team has before.”

The Leopards also lost their Wednesday night game, (final score).

(If it misses our deadline, pretend like it didn’t happen)

This template can be repurposed for any and all sports recaps.

Editor’s note: This is a satire article featured as part of our annual Scoffayette issue.