Tasha Cengel ‘26 was studying electrical and computer engineering at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cengel)
Tasha Cengel ‘26 remembered for ‘endlessly giving heart’
College reports record number of applicants, increased selectivity
New syllabus repository released for course registration
Online dining ordering system to move to GrubHub
Lafayette reveals new common curriculum ahead of Class of 2029 enrollment
New interdisciplinary professorship to emphasize power of ‘and’
How professors use AI in the classroom
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Students help produce local election broadcast
Student Government reports on committee progress, adjusts budgets at March 13, 27 meeting
Student Government reports on committee progress, adjusts budgets at March 13, 27 meeting
Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting
Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting
Student Government discusses financial guidelines at Feb. 27 meeting
Student Government discusses financial guidelines at Feb. 27 meeting
Student Government adjusts budgets at Feb. 20 meeting
Student Government adjusts budgets at Feb. 20 meeting
Strategist Kathryn Meier said her communications strategy is informed by “the different needs of different disciplines." (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette names new VP of communications
Residence life vacancy remains as housing lottery approaches
Easton Area School District faces budget funding deficit amid new high school plans
Easton community rallies against Trump administration
Easton motion to decriminalize marijuana fails
Coalition looks to counter warehouse construction
‘A short-sighted and unfortunate policy’
Phishing scams 101
Trial date set in Milius case
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
College Hill hemp store forced to close
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
College does not budge as government threatens funding over diversity initiatives
Cupid’s arrow strikes Lafayette
Lafayette issued federal antisemitism warning
Student products stocked in college store
Alum Spotlight: Joel Vargas ’14 film shown at Sundance, MoMA
Professional orchestra to play student compositions
‘Thinking Trans // Trans Thinking Conference’ sparks meaningful conversations
‘A party game about life, death, crime, justice’
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
‘Lift Every Voice’
Nat’s Novels: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ a prequel that does its job right
Cinema with Sam: ‘The Electric State’ is anything but electric
Cinema with Sam: ‘Alexander: The Ultimate Cut’ redefines the film
Music Review: ‘MAYHEM’ sees Lady Gaga pay homage to her beginnings
Performance Review: ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ adds much to classic tale
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Perched on the hill
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Making it up as they go
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
A gift from Belgium
A relic of love outside of South
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Haunted houses
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Volleyball coach resigns
Men’s lacrosse bulldozes Bucknell
Track and field tallies multiple 1st-place finishes at Lafayette Open
Men’s and women’s rugby ‘try’ for victory
Baseball splits series with Lehigh, falls to UPenn
Transfer portal shakes up football roster
Football adds 21 new players on National Signing Day
Football falters in 160th Rivalry game
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Women’s soccer dismantles American
Women’s soccer ties against Loyola, loses to Princeton
Women’s soccer splits first Patriot League games
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
Men’s and women’s basketball teams lose in Patriot League playoffs
Sidelines: It’s time to watch the women ball
Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army
Men’s basketball drops key matchups against Bucknell, at Holy Cross
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
Women’s basketball skids against Bucknell, Holy Cross
Women’s basketball notches back-to-back wins
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
Men’s lacrosse fades against Colgate, demolishes NJIT
Women’s lacrosse struggles to score against Villanova
Men’s lacrosse falls to No. 5 Army
Men’s lacrosse crushes Le Moyne
Women’s lacrosse falls against ODU, explodes against CCSU
Women’s lacrosse beats Wagner after 2nd half resurgence
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Op-ed: How fashion dictates politics
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
College reports record number of applicants, increased selectivity

Byline photo of Kate SantaMaria
By Kate SantaMaria, Staff WriterApril 4, 2025
Photo by Samuel Jackson for The Lafayette
Lafayette College saw its lowest acceptance rate, 28.2%, for the Class of 2021.

Lafayette College received a record number of applications for the incoming Class of 2029, while the acceptance rate dropped to a near-record low.

10,547 students applied to join next year’s class — a 3.5% increase from last year — while 3,108 students — or 29.46% of the applicants — were accepted, according to Director of Enrollment Data Analytics Dan Brown.  

The 29.46% acceptance rate is a drop from the Class of 2028’s acceptance rate, which was 31.5%, according to the college website. The lowest acceptance rate at the college, according to college data, was 28.2% for the college’s Class of 2021.

The admissions team is expecting 735 students to enroll for the Class of 2029, a larger goal than the projected class sizes of 2028 and 2027, according to Dean of Admissions Krista Evans. Last year, the college projected that 700 students would enroll, and 733 students ultimately joined the current first-year class.

The college received applications from a wide variety of locations, accepting students from 48 states and territories, and 64 countries.

Evans estimated that about half of the students enrolling at Lafayette are from two early decision rounds, and the other half will come from the regular decision application pool.

Accepted students have until May 1 to submit a deposit to join the Class of 2029, with multiple accepted student days — Experience Lafayette College and Fridays at Lafayette — taking place throughout the remainder of April.

Disclaimer: Editor-in-Chief Isabella Gaglione ’25, Design Director Jen Parsons ’26, News Editor Andreas Pelekis ’26, Culture Editor Natalia Ferruggia ’26 and Assistant Sports Editor Benjamin White ’27 are employed by Lafayette College Admissions. They did not contribute writing or reporting.

