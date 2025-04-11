Track and field loses to Lehigh, sets records in dual meet

Senior Emil Arangala earned second place in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:40.03. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)

The track and field team played host and fell to rival Lehigh University on Saturday, despite many Leopards earning spots in the school’s top 10 record books. The men’s and women’s teams lost 114-89 and 128-75, respectively.

The women’s 4×100-meter relay broke the Lafayette College school record by 0.15 seconds, a record that has stood since 2016. Freshman Lily Jenkins, sophomores Ida Moczerniuk and Gabby Buber and junior Maeve Waldron finished first in the relay at 47.24. Buber and Jenkins also placed second and third in the 100 (12.94) and 200-meter (26.67), respectively.

Even with persistent rain throughout the meet, sophomore Ava Severino made history, capturing No. 6 all-time in the 3000-meter steeplechase, finishing in second with a time of 11:17.34. Junior Alexa LaSasso took home a second-place finish in the 800-meter with a final time of 2:12.05, giving her the No. 3 all-time mark.

Junior Elizabeth Borah also climbed the all-time leaderboards, finishing second in the 5000-meter with a time of 17:25.85 and earning the No. 10 spot in school history.

“It was definitely my best 5K that I’ve had ever,” Borah said. “I’ve always really struggled with that event so it was good to finally have a good race.”

Borah noted that the weather conditions played a part despite the rain.

“I think the weather was perfect for 5K,” Borah said. “There was no wind, which is usually the worst.”

In the field, senior Erin O’Leary took the win in the hammer throw with a 172′ toss, while junior Zoe Krumwiede followed with a third-place mark of 142′ 8″. In javelin, sophomores Maddie Still and Marin Rosser secured second (117′ 11″) and third (115′ 2″), respectively. Freshman Kristin DeBolt rounded out the field performances with third-place finishes in both discus (134′) and shot put (36′ 5.5″).

On the men’s side, junior Quinn Worrell placed first in the 1500-meter (4:21.59) and second in the 800-meter (1:53.83). Sophomore Alexander Caba also delivered a strong performance, winning the 400-meter with a time of 49.68 and placing third in the 200-meter (22.95).

Sophomore Christian Wright finished first in the 200-meter (22.70) and took home second in the 100-meter (11.30).

“I was coming out with a chip on my shoulder,” Wright said.

Senior Quinn Curtin earned a second-place finish in the triple jump at 13.49 meters, and freshman J.T. Cook notched a third-place finish in the long jump at 6.40 meters.

“I thought our preparation was good,” Cook said. “I think the biggest thing is we need to believe in ourselves against big competition like Lehigh.”

“I think our weakest point is probably our jumps,” Wright added. “We just don’t have enough people out there.”

In other field events, senior Jack Lynett secured first place in the pole vault, tying for No. 4 all-time with a mark of 15′ 9″. Sophomore Ivan Tejada earned second place in the shot put with a throw of 50′ 2″, landing him at No. 10 all-time. He also placed third in the discus with a mark of 129′ 9″.

The Leopards return to action this weekend at the Bill Butler Invitational in Chester, Pennsylvania, and the Bison Outdoor Classic in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.