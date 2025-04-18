Lafayette stable after tariffs rock country

Photo by Emma Sylvester for The Lafayette Lafayette College’s endowment topped $1 billion in 2021.

Lafayette College’s endowment value is believed to be marginally down following President Donald Trump’s global tariff increase and ensuing 90-day tariff pause last week, according to college financial officers. The college has contingency plans prepared and is not currently weighing any additional tuition or fee increases.

While the full report for the first quarter of 2025 earnings and budget is not yet accessible, “our expectation is that in line with the markets, the value of the Endowment is down modestly,” wrote Krisha Memani, the college’s chief investment officer, in an email.

As of 2024, the college’s donor-restricted endowment is $1.125 billion, according to college financial statements. The endowment’s value increased by 7% from 2023 to 2024.

“The College’s budget is reviewed regularly and while costs continue to rise due to a variety of impacts, the College’s budget remains balanced,” Audra Kahr, the vice president of finance and administration, wrote in an email.

Kahr explained that the college’s budget process “contains a contingency for unforeseen events or volatility.” Lafayette’s budget planning committee reviews the level of contingency as the budget is created each summer.

During a February presentation on college-wide finances, Kahr explained that the endowment provides 22% of the college’s operating revenue.

College endowments and budgets can fluctuate over a long period based on the performance of the stock market, according to the National Association of College and University Business Officers.

Government & Law professor John Kincaid warned that faculty members managing portfolios, 401(k) plans and retirement funds could be impacted by proceeds distributed out of funds being “much lower.”

Economics professor James DeVault, who serves on the college’s budget planning committee, explained that the value of an endowment is a three-year moving average.

“The income the college draws from the endowment is based on the average value of the endowment over the last three years,” DeVault wrote in an email. “When the new fiscal year starts in July, the value of the endowment in this fiscal current year will then be folded in as one of the three years making up the average.”

Impact on the endowment, though minimal so far, could be felt for years.

“With these 10% tariffs, if they’re going to stick for four years, that’s a big, big change, and people don’t know that they’re going to stick for four years,” DeVault said.

Elisabeth Seidel ’26 and Benjamin White ’27 contributed reporting.