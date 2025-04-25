Crew team builds on momentum at Kerr Cup

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Signatories of the letter include substantial representation from Lafayette College's peer institutions.
Hurd signs letter denouncing federal interference in higher ed
The new cycle aims to reduce the confusion that often occurred during the transitional weeks between budgets.
Student Government streamlines budget cycle
Pope Francis was known for his more progressive views on many global issues. (Graphic by Elisabeth Seidel '26 for The Lafayette)
College Catholic community reflects on Pope Francis’ legacy
For Lafayette College students, voting can be done in-person on May 20 at Kirby Sports Center between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Easton election guide: 2025 primary election
Student Government modifies budgets during April 17 meeting
Student Government modifies budgets during April 17 meeting
The first endowed professorship, centering interdisciplinary scholarship and research, was announced earlier this semester.
2nd strategic plan endowed professorship announced
The new endowed professorship was influenced by the strategic plan that the Lafayette College Board of Trustees approved in December.
New interdisciplinary professorship to emphasize power of ‘and’
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
The new cycle aims to reduce the confusion that often occurred during the transitional weeks between budgets.
Student Government streamlines budget cycle
Student Government modifies budgets during April 17 meeting
Student Government modifies budgets during April 17 meeting
Student Government approves chair purchase at April 10 meeting
Student Government approves chair purchase at April 10 meeting
Student Government reviews committee progress at April 3 meeting
Student Government reviews committee progress at April 3 meeting
Under the new system, students will be able to use Pard Dollars at local establishments that use Grubhub. (Photo courtesy of Google Play)
Online dining ordering system to move to GrubHub
Before coming to Lafayette College, Karen Salvemini served as the Title IX coordinator at Lehigh University for over a decade. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Communications)
College fills Title IX vacancy
The no-confidence vote against college President Nicole Hurd was passed at the Jan. 28 faculty meeting.
No-confidence vote dialogue continues, questions remain
Prospective engineering students have the highest percentage of test score submissions, while prospective humanities students have the lowest.
Faculty vote maintains test-optional policy
The first endowed professorship, centering interdisciplinary scholarship and research, was announced earlier this semester.
2nd strategic plan endowed professorship announced
Syllabi are considered intellectual property, so uploading documents to the repository is optional for faculty.
New syllabus repository released for course registration
For Lafayette College students, voting can be done in-person on May 20 at Kirby Sports Center between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Easton election guide: 2025 primary election
President Donald Trump frequently touted the idea of strong foreign tariffs throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo courtesy of Reuters)
Eastonians express uncertainty with Trump tariffs
Chi Phi was one of four fraternities on campus charged with health code violations in 2025 thus far.
How much do health code violations matter?
With the cuts, local programs will turn to alternative city, county and state grants.
DOGE cuts impact Easton organizations, spur uncertainty
The Park Smarter app is set to replace Easton's current ParkMobile app for payment of metered parking spots.
City adopts new parking payment app
Peter Milius' guilty plea comes almost one year after the initial charges were brought forth.
Milius pleads guilty on all charges
Students concerned about phishing scams should reach out to the IT department's help desk.
Phishing scams 101
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Signatories of the letter include substantial representation from Lafayette College's peer institutions.
Hurd signs letter denouncing federal interference in higher ed
Lafayette College's endowment topped $1 billion in 2021.
Lafayette stable after tariffs rock country
Before coming to Lafayette College, Karen Salvemini served as the Title IX coordinator at Lehigh University for over a decade. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Communications)
College fills Title IX vacancy
The no-confidence vote against college President Nicole Hurd was passed at the Jan. 28 faculty meeting.
No-confidence vote dialogue continues, questions remain
Several administrators, faculty, staff and students recount their experiences navigating COVID-19 at Lafayette College. (Graphic by Isabella Gaglione '25)
‘Everything was normal and then nothing was normal’
College Hill blossoms in the spring time.
Your (other) neighbors
Go Go Gadjet was originally scheduled to play at Lafayette College in September as part of the cancelled vice president debate programming. (Photo courtesy of @gogogadjetband on Instagram)
Go Go Gadjet plays energetic covers on the Quad
Research students in the lab of biology professor Manuel Ospina-Giraldo presented at the 2025 Lehigh Valley Molecular and Cellular Biology Society Meeting at Lafayette College on Wednesday.
Research Spotlight: Decoding plant pathogens
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Lafayette in Iran
The International Student Association's World Cup event involves both international students and other members of the organization. (Photo courtesy of Areeb Atheeque '25)
ISA brings students together through soccer
The members of "geek" write their own songs and have an EP of four originals releasing soon.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
"The Most" boasts middling Goodreads reviews, with over half of its ratings sitting at three stars or lower. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Selma’s Shelf: ‘The Most’ gives the least
"Sinners" (2025) features director Ryan Coogler's fifth film collaboration with actor Micael B. Jordan. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Sinners’ is a wickedly good film
Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's "Warfare" (2025) has been released to critical acclaim, boasting a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Warfare’ brings realism of combat to screen
"Rent" was written and composed by the late Jonathan Larson, who passed away the night before the show's opening preview on Broadway.
Performance Review: ‘Rent’ pays its dues
"A Minecraft Movie" has a respectable 48% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ is a blockheaded blockbuster
Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar is located at 28 N 3rd St. in Easton and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Small Business Spotlight: Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar blends self-care with family
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Lafayette in Iran
The "Lafayette Miner" was born out of Lafayette College's now defunct mining engineering major. (Photo courtesy of Special Collections and College Archives)
Drilling into history of mining, metallurgy engineering
The stained glass panels in the lobby of Pardee Hall — created by a Belgian artist — feature images inspired by various medieval motifs.
A gift from Belgium
Rich and Gerry Jaffé's wedding party was filled with friends from Lafayette College.
A relic of love outside of South
Former college President Ethelbert Dudley Warfield was the first president in the college's history to face the possibility of a successful vote of no confidence. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
The track and field team has one more week of meets before taking on the Patriot League championships. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Track and field team finishes top 3 in busy week, Chevan breaks own record
The women's novice four earned a victory by a large margin in their race last weekend.(Photo courtesy of Harrison Zoller '27)
Crew team builds on momentum at Kerr Cup
Freshman infielder Alex Barrist recorded two hits and a run in the baseball team's game against Wagner College on Tuesday.
Baseball swept by Army, wins thriller against Wagner
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Name, image and likeness deals in recent years have upended the financial operations of college football. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Transfer portal shakes up football roster
The football team is already preparing for the 2025 season.
Football adds 21 new players on National Signing Day
The football team's two-game Rivalry winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
Football falters in 160th Rivalry game
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Sophomore goalkeeper Catherine Apker tallied seven saves as part of women's soccer's 3-0 victory against American last Saturday. (Photo by Nathan Feder for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer dismantles American
Senior midfielder Ani Khachadourian fights for the ball against a Loyola University Maryland player. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer ties against Loyola, loses to Princeton
The Leopards continue Patriot League play this weekend after going 1-1 to begin conference play. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer splits first Patriot League games
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Sophomore USC guard JuJu Watkins is the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year award. (Photo courtesy of ESPN)
Sidelines: It’s time to watch the women ball
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin put up a career-high 27 points against Army on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips looks to finish through contact against Bucknell University.
Men’s basketball drops key matchups against Bucknell, at Holy Cross
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
The Leopards will look to retain home-court advantage for their first postseason matchup in their final two games. (Photo courtesy of Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
Freshman guard Talia Zurinskas drives to the basket against Holy Cross on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball skids against Bucknell, Holy Cross
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse upsets #15 Boston University
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
Lacrosse brothers junior Jack and sophomore Billy Irish cite their father, Ryan Irish, as their inspiration for getting into lacrosse. (Photo courtesy of Billy Irish)
Luck of the Irish brothers
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse upsets #15 Boston University
Lacrosse brothers junior Jack and sophomore Billy Irish cite their father, Ryan Irish, as their inspiration for getting into lacrosse. (Photo courtesy of Billy Irish)
Luck of the Irish brothers
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored the Leopards' first goal of the game against Navy. (Photo courtesy of Navy)
Men’s lacrosse stumbles against Navy
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored a third quarter goal against Bucknell University on Friday.
Men’s lacrosse bulldozes Bucknell
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
The softball team went on a 5-game winning streak over the break. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on everything we’ve missed over 2 weeks
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the 'Intelligence Explosion'
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the 'Intelligence Explosion'
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Second time’s the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for the Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Categories:

Crew team builds on momentum at Kerr Cup

Byline photo of Clara Witmer
By Clara Witmer, Assistant News EditorApril 25, 2025
The women’s novice four earned a victory by a large margin in their race last weekend.(Photo courtesy of Harrison Zoller ’27)

The crew team delivered strong performances this weekend, bringing home two gold medals and three second-place finishes at the Kerr Cup Regatta, headquartered at Drexel University.

Coming off big wins at the Knecht Cup Regatta last weekend, the men’s and women’s varsity four boats continued to show solid efforts, placing second among a collection of prominent clubs and strong Division I teams despite choppy water and wind gusts nearing 30 miles per hour.

In a back-and-forth battle for first, the men’s varsity four boat — sophomore coxswain Maddie Malone, senior Aaron Sigmond-Warner and juniors Christo Maheras, Isaac Odell and Owen Baute — finished second behind Mercyhurst University, beating out Lehigh University, which placed third.

“We almost had them a couple of times,” said junior Isaac Odell, adding that the conditions and their boat’s position likely factored into an overall slower race for the team.

“The waves were so big,” he continued. “They were coming over our bow and hitting riggers.”

After winning its first heat, the women’s varsity four crew — junior coxswain Bella Bursor, sophomore Ally Krohg and seniors Noni Lorentzen, Ellie Walsh and Ashleigh Anzevino — was bested by host team Drexel University in the final.

Both novice men’s and women’s teams won commanding races. The women’s novice four boat, made up of freshmen Claire McElwain, Bridget Duffy, June Morishige, Olivia Frank and coxed by freshman Reese Michaels, dominated their race by a nearly 32-second victory that beat out second-place finisher Thomas Jefferson University.

“We were close in the first 1000, and so we were really able to save our energy and put in that maximum effort in that second half of the race,” McElwain said.

“We had a bunch of our families that were there, and that was about where they were set up,” she continued, explaining that the extra cheering provided the boost they needed to sprint the second half.

The novice men’s race finished in a nail-biter with Lafayette’s team edging out the University of Michigan by just 0.68 seconds.

Freshman coxswain Julian Rodriguez credited the team’s victory to their dedication to showing up for 5:30 a.m. practices every day of the week.

“Putting in the work, not only on the water, but in the gym as well,” Rodriguez said. “Getting our reps in, I think last week was definitely reflective of our hard work.”

Rodriguez was joined by freshman Andrew Drake, Patrick Mayer, Ben Tropeano and Connor Harris in the winning boat.

The Leopards’ junior varsity women’s four team and men’s master 2X team also placed third and second, respectively.

Junior Peyton Schreiber, the president of the crew team and a member of the women’s junior varsity four boat, described the regatta as just a “stepping stone” for bigger competitions to come later in their season.

The crew team competes again at the Novak Memorial Metropolitan Championship in New Rochelle, New York, on Saturday.

 “Our mindset is always just to have the best outcome possible,” Schreiber said. “That’s the way we train.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Clara Witmer
Clara Witmer, Assistant News Editor
A REAL Washingtonian. Sorry, William — D.C. doesn’t count.