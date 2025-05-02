A perusal of the purse pandemic

Politics, pollen and purses seem to be dominating the Lafayette College campus this spring.

Over the past year, I have observed an exponential growth in the use of purses by Lafayette students as the primary carrier of academic and personal items in lieu of the traditional backpack.

As an uninspired black The North Face Jester user, I envy the outfit elevation of a stylish purse. But I hesitate to jump onto the bag bandwagon, questioning whether its fashionable form sacrifices the comfortable function that a zippered backpack has delivered since 1938.

So, I decided to channel my inner Carrie Bradshaw and couldn’t help but wonder, were purses becoming the new backpack?

Kirsten Pelekis, design director for women’s clothing brand Lilla P, stitched some ideas together.

“No matter how you wear a backpack, it reads more practical, a little more serious,” she said. “It doesn’t read as an accessory.”

While backpacks offer more storage, “at this point, people don’t carry as many books as they used to,” Pelekis said. She pointed out how many students simply need a space to carry their laptops around.

She also emphasized the subjectivity of fashion.

“That’s the cool thing about fashion: it’s really dependent on your own style,” Pelekis added. “A purse, a tote bag, even a backpack can be a great accessory that adds to your outfit.”

Faith Cook ’26

“It’s like stepping into womanhood,” Cook said. “When you’re in college, adjusting your style to best express yourself and a purse can go perfectly along with that.”

Her newest addition to her growing collection is a large faux leather cherry red J. Francis bag that she purchased at a local thrift store.

“I absolutely love her,” she said of the purse, having done a little trial-and-error before getting a heavy-duty bag to carry everything she needs.

Cook said she made the satchel switch at the beginning of this semester, drawn to the personality expression possibility.

“I was seeing myself throw stuff into a purse more easily, and also it reduces the back pain I experienced with a backpack,” she said. “I also love the sense of personalization that can come with a purse.”

Gabby Buber ’27

Buber noticed that a lot of her friends were purchasing purses and thought they were “kind of cool.” In a similar vein to Cook, she said that she felt like, “we’re in college now, we’re growing up. So I was like, ‘Ah, I’ll get a purse.'”

She sported a light pink medium Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon shoulder tote, bought over the winter for this semester.

Compared to a backpack, with a purse, you “definitely can carry a lot less stuff,” Buber said.

“But I think it’s pretty convenient,” she continued. “A backpack is just too much. I like the purse a lot better, and it’s more stylish.”

Charlotte Carter ’26 & Taylor Friedman ’26

Carter’s brown, pocketed Jane Doe — “I have no idea what the brand is” — was purchased from a random thrift store in Rhode Island over the summer for this school year. And, it was “like, $3.”

“I do feel like it’s a trend to have purses now, but it’s not good for my back,” Carter said.

Meanwhile, this is not Friedman’s first black Free People Quilted Carryall Bag: she bought this one the day after her first one — which lasted her two years — broke.

Her purchase wasn’t intended for academic purposes, but for an internship, which she just “carried into the school year” (pun not intended).

While Friedman said that people comment on how her bag is so large, Carter said that her purse can sometimes feel too small.

“Mine doesn’t fit like a jacket or anything in it, which is kind of annoying,” she said.

Jadelyn Camey ’27

“I actually have this really bad habit of just changing bags every couple of, I don’t know, whenever I feel like it,” Camey said.

Along with her brown leather tote bag from Amazon, purchased a few months ago, Camey estimated that she has two other purses and two backpacks in her rotation.

“Backpacks, I mostly use if I just have to carry a lot of stuff,” she said.

While purses look cuter, Camey added, backpacks are more convenient for carrying things around.

“I switch whenever it’s snowing or raining,” she said about her decision between a purse and a backpack.

Jamisha Wilson ’28 & Nicolas Rozo ’28

Wilson, with green sunglasses, green jewelry and a green matcha latte in hand, also donned a green slouch bag from Shein.

“I’ve had it for a while, I just like it because it’s green,” she said.

Wilson said that opting for a backpack is less lightweight because of having “two straps on your shoulders rather than one.” That, and they’re not as stylish.

Rozo’s bag was certainly spirited: his Lafayette Julia Gash canvas tote was purchased after another tote bag from downtown Easton became too old.

“Sometimes, I just feel like I look funny with a backpack on,” he said.

Both Wilson and Rozo agreed that a drawback to a bag is a lack of storage space.

“Later, I have to swing by my dorm and change the things I have in my bag right now,” Rozo said.

McKenna Graf ’26

“I hate backpacks,” Graf said.

Her alternative, a brown messenger bag of unknown origin, was a Christmas gift from her mother because she likes the “dark academic poet aesthetic,” which is appropriate for a published poet.

This is her third bag, as the first two were “snapped in half” because too much stuff was put into them.

“Hurts my back, it hurts my shoulders, and I go to all my poetry and film classes, and it just kills my vibe,” she said of backpacks.

The only drawback to the messenger bag? The lack of draw straps.

“I don’t know how to adjust the straps, so it constantly hits my legs,” she said.

Barbara Odae ’27

Don’t bother trying to look for Odae’s intricate, colorful purse in stores: she got her handmade, dyed alpaca fur woven purse from Peru on an interim trip this past winter.

“This bag is handmade by a family of weaving women that have kept alive this Andean practice where each of the different stripes represents something from their culture,” Odae said. She added that the practice is not written down and instead is remembered and passed down.

While the purse is new, she “made the switch” from a backpack to a purse in her junior year of high school, which was “truly, just a style thing.”

“But I still do switch arms, because I don’t want to be imbalanced,” she added.

Odae emphasized the fashion that a purse can add to an outfit.

“When you look good,” she said. “You feel good.”