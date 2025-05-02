Senior defensive back to compete for NFL roster spot

Senior Saiku White will try out for the Denver Broncos at the team’s rookie minicamp from May 8-11. (Photo by Hana Ishihara for GoLeopards)

After four seasons of donning the Maroon and White, senior Saiku White has found an opportunity to play football at the next level.

The FCS All-America First Team Defense and two-time All-Patriot League First Team defensive back accepted an invitation to try out at the Denver Broncos’ rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent next week.

“It’s an honor and a blessing,” White said. “Just to see how I’ve grown as a person and a player while being here is truly awesome, and being able to represent the program on a level like that is truly unmatched.”

White will compete from May 8-11 to earn a roster spot. If signed to a deal, he will join Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Hamm and Detroit Lions linebacker DaRon Gilbert as the only former Leopards currently on an active NFL roster.

White credits his teammates for supporting him throughout the draft process and helping him get to his position.

“Constantly checking in on me, seeing how I’m doing, just keeping me uplifted and knowing that I have the ability to be in this position and I’ve earned it,” White said. “That’s all been really huge throughout all of it.”

The Atlanta native appeared in 42 games for the Leopards across his four years with the program. After finding time as a rotational player in his freshman season, White became the full-time starter at free safety as a sophomore, finishing second on the team in tackles in 2022.

Ahead of the 2023 season, White was voted in as a team captain and named a Preseason All-Patriot League Team selection. A breakout junior season proved the hype to be warranted, as White registered career highs in all statistics except tackles. His efforts earned him his first all-league selection and helped the Leopards secure a Patriot League championship.

The defensive cornerstone replicated his success on the field in his senior season, managing a second all-league selection while also being named to the all-FCS team. White finished his Lafayette career with 266 total tackles, nine interceptions, 23 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 8.5 tackles for loss.

“What the Broncos will really like about him is his knowledge of the game,” head coach John Troxell said. “I really think when he gets in the film room and into the learning of their scheme, they’re going to be really impressed with that side of it.”

In preparation for the draft, White participated in a Pro Day at Temple University, clocking in at a 4.54-second 40-yard dash and 33’6″ vertical jump. Shortly after, he worked out for the Atlanta Falcons, his hometown NFL team.

“He tested really well, so we had a good feeling that people would have interest in him,” Troxell said. “He also has the tape to match it, and then the accolades that he got from people outside of here. When you’re an AP All-American, it’s not coming from Lafayette, that’s people around the country. So we’re thrilled for him.”

White offered parting words about his time as a Leopard as he embarks on his professional opportunity.

“The program has really shaped me into the man I’ve become holistically,” he said. “Whether it’s academic, athletic, socially, being a representation of the program for the past four years is truly an honor.”

Benjamin White ‘27 contributed reporting.