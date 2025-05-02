Student Government reviews club approvals at April 24 meeting

Student Government voted on three new club pitches during its most recent meeting. Club leaders gave five-minute presentations, which were followed by questions from the general body.

The first presentation was for Lafayette Global Review, which aims to be an internationally oriented academic journal for high-quality original research. The group plans for three to four journal publications per semester, including online publication. Students would need to receive a nomination from a professor to become an official member. Funding would go towards a website, with annual costs of $300 and 20 copies of print publication for about $80.

The second presentation was for Club Swim, which hopes to help fill a gap between varsity and recreational swim. They are aiming for structured practices and competitions, and are looking to compete against local clubs to qualify for regional and national tournaments. The club would also work to raise funds for health organizations. Practices would tentatively be held four to six times per week. The estimated budget would be $23,110 per semester.

The final presentation was for Stress Less, a club that aims to promote holistic well-being at Lafayette College through various wellness and relaxation techniques. They currently have 105 members who attend events, such as weekly yoga sessions, and partner with many organizations on campus. Funds will be used to buy materials such as yoga blocks, art supplies or snacks. If the group becomes an official organization, members said they are looking to continue collaborations and events.

Student Government then entered into an executive session to discuss and vote on the club approvals. The meeting, in total, lasted over two hours. The results will be announced at a later date.

Student Government also conducted an executive session for budgets. There was $400 requested for unanticipated budgets and $745 requested for the food budgets, but no additional funds were granted.