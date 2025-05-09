Track takes on Patriot League Championships

Senior Nava Chevan broke her own school record in the 800-meter on day one of the Patriot League Championships. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)

The track and field team competed at the Patriot League Championships hosted by Holy Cross last weekend. The women’s team finished seventh out of 10 teams, and the men tied with American University for last out of nine.

In the field for the women, senior Erin O’Leary placed fifth in the hammer throw (167′ 2″), about three feet shy of her collegiate personal best. Her performance gave the Leopards four points, the only points scored in the field for the women.

On the track, sophomore Ida Moczerniuk placed second in the 100-meter, scoring eight points for the Leopards (11.79). Her silver-medal performance broke the school record, previously set by her earlier in the season.

The meet was Moczerniuk’s first on the field in several weeks due to an injury.

“Everyone at sports medicine really helped me get back on my feet, and helped me feel confident going into the weekend,” she said.

Going into the remaining few weeks of the season, Moczerniuk hopes to try for the 200-meter school record at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championship.

“I’m also going to be able to run the 4×100, which I am excited for,” Moczerniuk said.

Senior Nava Chevan’s momentum carried through last weekend with a third-place finish in the 800-meter (2:06.79). Chevan also broke her own school record, set just one day earlier in the preliminary round.

The 4×400 relay earned sixth place and moved up to third all-time (3:48.41). The team consisted of sophomore Gabby Buber, juniors Alexa LaSasso and Maeve Waldron and Chevan. Junior Elena Malone, freshman Jamie Gorman, senior Chelsey Cochrane and junior Alexa LaSasso placed sixth in the 4×800 relay, earning another three points for the Maroon and White (9:08.82).

On the track for the men, all three relay teams combined for 12 total points. The 4×100 relay, run by sophomores Christian Wright and Alexander Caba, freshman Kaseme Leckie and junior Roman Conca, placed sixth (41.25). The 4×800 relay team, consisting of junior Titan Casey, senior A.J. Sanford, freshman Alec Miner and junior Quinn Worrell, took home four points from its fifth-place finish (7:39.25).

Conca, junior J.P. Pfisterer, Wright and Caba came in fourth place in the 4×400 relay (3:12.99). The group scored five points and broke a 56-year-old school record by 0.25 seconds. Pfisterer said that he and his teammates “felt confident” ahead of the meet.

“I had a feeling we were going to break the school record beforehand,” he said. “I think we all kind of did after running 3:14, and all knew we could run faster.”

In the field for the men, junior Benjamin Hill vaulted his way to a fourth-place finish, scoring five points for the Leopards and taking fourth on the all-time list (15′ 9.25″). Senior Jack Lynett also scored one point in the pole vault, finishing in eighth (15′ 3.5″).

The two graduating seniors in the pole vault squad give Hill and the other upperclassmen a big responsibility.

“We’re going to try to carry that on, keep the program moving forward,” Hill said. “I think the program is moving in a really good direction. We’ve got three vaulters over 15-9 right now.”

On Thursday, some Leopards competed at the Army Twilight in West Point, New York. From May 16-18, the Maroon and White will compete at the ECAC/IC4A Championships at George Mason University.