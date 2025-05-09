Bernie Sanders calls for attendees to mobilize at rally in Lehigh Valley

Photo by Clara Witmer for The Lafayette Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders criticized the current administration and called for Democrats to unify at his Saturday speech at Lehigh University.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke against President Donald Trump’s administration and called for a “political revolution,” as part of his Fighting Oligarchy Tour at Lehigh University’s Stabler Arena on May 3.

“We have got to act in unprecedented ways, we can not do today what we did yesterday,” said Sanders, who spoke in front of approximately 5,000 guests; among those included college students, local politicians and long-time supporters of the 2016 and 2020 presidential candidate.

Over the past two months, Sanders has made 13 stops across eight states to “have real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests,” according to the tour’s website. He was joined in Bethlehem by former Rep. Susan Wild (PA-07), state Rep. Chris Deluzio (PA-17), former Navy veteran Thomas Sedor and Allentown community activist Enid Santiago.

Sanders’ speech largely focused on his dissatisfaction with the Trump administration as he called on the crowd to find ways to oppose the 47th president.

“We are the richest country in the history of the world,” said Sanders. “There is no reason why every man, woman and child in this country does not have a decent standard of living.”

Sanders slammed state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (PA-07) — who took office in the House of Representatives in January — saying many of his constituents and citizens across the country are struggling to put food on the table. He mentioned a bill that proposes $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid, stating this would create a $1.1 trillion tax break for the richest 1%, and urged Mackenzie to vote against the bill.

“My message to Congressman Mackenzie is, don’t vote for that terrible case,” Sanders said.

Deluzio rallied support against corporate power, addressing the crowd in a passionate chant.

“When corporate power rips us off, we fight, when the American Dream is under attack, we fight, when Donald Trump tables on our Constitution, we fight,” he said, as the crowd joined in, chanting on each “we fight.” He accused Elon Musk of trying to “buy our elections.”

Government & Law professor John Kincaid said he believes Sanders’ appearance in Pennsylvania is of strategic importance for the Democratic Party as a major swing state.

“What Bernie Sanders is trying to do is to begin to mobilize Democrats to come out and vote in the 2026 midterm elections,” Kincaid said. “Northampton County is the key swing county, so it’s very important from that point of view.”

Kincaid also noted the challenge Democrats face as they work to mobilize voters with a unified front.

“It’s generally agreed upon that the Democrats haven’t yet figured out what their coherent message is beyond opposition to Trump, and opposition to Trump is not sufficient,” he said. “They still have to get people out to vote. And so I think Bernie Sanders is trying to help do that.”

A group of Lehigh University students and other activists formed a demonstration outside the rally, chanting “Free Palestine,” with flags and signs. At least three attendees were escorted out of the event after vocalizing the same message. Aisha Emon, a member of the Student Political Action Coalition, was among those removed.

“I love Bernie, I love what he has been doing,” Emon said. “Oligarchy is not something that belongs in America. We are living in a constitutional republic that should vote for our elected officials, and money shouldn’t be controlling our politics.”

Lori Ramsey, a retired elementary school teacher who leads a grassroots coalition from Emmaus, attended the rally with friends, wearing matching shirts to show support.

“We stand together to oppose all the terrible things happening to our country,” Ramsey said.

“He’s been fighting this fight the longest,” she said about Sanders.

Clara Witmer ’27 contributed reporting.