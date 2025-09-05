The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Reading ancient tea leaves: Geology professor on plant fossil research

By Selma O’Malley, Managing EditorSeptember 5, 2025
Photo by Brea White for The Lafayette
Geology professor Dave Sunderlin examines a fossilized leaf from his collection of specimens.

Geology professor Dave Sunderlin will be the first to tell you why plant fossils are much more interesting than dinosaur bones.

“They don’t walk,” he said.

Because plants don’t — and can’t — migrate like animals can, “they reflect a lot about the environment in which they grew and stayed through their whole lifetime,” Sunderlin explained.

In his research, the geologist takes advantage of this, using plant fossil records to study ancient climates and ecosystems.

“It’s not just what it is, it’s what it means,” he said about fossils.

From the table of plant fossils scattered in front of him, Sunderlin pointed to a leaf he described as similar to a magnolia or rhododendron leaf, which grows in warmer climates.

Except that he found the fossil in frigid, icy Alaska.

Finding the leaf “suggests a warmer and wetter environmental condition in Alaska 55 million years ago than it presently has,” Sunderlin said, comparing it to the present-day Carolinas in the U.S.

“If we find such a thing from Alaska, then we can write about the climate history of Alaska and make conclusions, and the implications that these beliefs have are that the world has changed,” he said. “It was a different world back in the past.”

Leaves are fossilized through a process called carbonization, in which the carbon content of the organic material is “stained” onto the mud of a rock, Sunderlin described.

The characteristics of the leaves — size, veins, shape, margin, etc. — can be used to determine the surroundings in which it lived, such as variability of temperature and precipitation, according to Sunderlin. For example, a leaf with a “drip tip” point infers it grew in a tropical environment, as the narrow end helps the leaf lose water to prevent fungal growth in a very moist environment.

“You’re reading the leaves, reading the tea leaves, of what the ancient world’s environmental conditions were,” he said.

Sunderlin focuses on studying warm phases of the Earth’s history to investigate how forest ecosystems respond to warming climates, like in periods of current climate change. He examines high latitudes, like Alaska, because of their sensitivity to changes in temperature.

“If you understand how things changed in time, you can better understand what the future will hold,” Sunderlin said.

These fossils are estimated to be about 20-30 million years old, according to geology professor Dave Sunderlin. (Photo by Brea White)

In the summer of 2024, Sunderlin was joined by Kate Marrs ‘26 and Ellie Spencer ‘26 in Alaska to find plant fossils to contribute to these ongoing questions.

Mining for fossils — which produced around 120 specimens — “you get a lot more blisters than people think,” Spencer said.

“There would be times that you would spend 30 to 45 minutes working on one rock and one fracture point, and you’d peel it back, and there would be absolutely nothing,” Marrs said. “My arms were stronger by the end of it.”

On an island the size of half a soccer field, using their geological knowledge, the group gathered fossil records from several layers — called horizons — within a succession of sedimentary rocks, each of which Sunderlin called a “snapshot in time.” The fossils can then be compared to observe if there has been any change in climate in one layer, and therefore period of time, to the next.

“We collected carbon samples from the bed of rocks that we were analyzing, and using those, we’re going to be able to date them, be able to tell how old this bed of fossils is,” Marrs said.

The fossils are currently at another facility to determine their age, and will also be measured and characterized to extract relevant information about their ancient ecosystem.

“The present is the key to the past,” Sunderlin said. “The past is the key to the future and the present day.”

Selma O’Malley, Managing Editor
Selma (she/her) is a biology major interested in science communication, but she will write about anything and everything, from bear sightings to lacrosse games. Outside of the many, many hours she spends in the newsroom, she does biology research on turtle eyes (it’s a niche field), volunteers with Easton’s local community gardens and is in a sorority. A native Californian, she can be found complaining about East Coast weather at all times of the year.
Brea White, Staff Photographer