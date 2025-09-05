Integrative engineering program accredited after yearslong wait

Photo by Patrick Hansell for The Lafayette 24 integrative engineering students are expected to graduate with the senior class this spring.

Lafayette College’s integrative engineering program was fully accredited on Aug. 29, opening up new opportunities for past and current students of the major.

The Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, or ABET — an accreditation board for bachelor’s and master’s engineering and computer science programs — notified Lafayette’s engineering department of the successful accreditation, ending the 18-month process.

“Accreditation sort of tells the world, like, ‘You’re bona fide,’” said Jenn Rossmann, the college’s dean of engineering. “It tells the world there’s certain knowledge that you have been able to access, and certain experiences you’ve been able to have.”

Most states require graduation from an ABET-accredited program as a minimum credential to work in the field, according to ABET’s website.

To become accredited, the program underwent a third-party review by ABET, which included a self-study by Lafayette faculty and a three-day campus visit in October from ABET program evaluators.

“It was a lengthy process, a lot of hard work,” said David Brandes, the chair of the integrative engineering program.

The inaugural graduating class of integrative engineering students received their diplomas in the spring of 2023. The accreditation process did not begin, however, until the following January, leaving two classes graduating without ABET-accreditation, according to Brandes.

“It’s especially gratifying for the students in the integrative engineering program because they took a risk, they were bold, they were adventurous,” Rossmann said. “They pursued a major that doesn’t exist at a lot of places.”

Brandes said there was no way to expedite the process, as ABET requires at least one graduate of the program before the review stage. Accreditation will count for all past and future Lafayette graduates.

The program’s accreditation marks the first time in over 100 years that a Lafayette engineering major has become newly ABET-accredited, per Brandes. He said the last occurrence was in 1915 when chemical engineering achieved accreditation.

College President Nicole Hurd described the accreditation as a “community effort” and praised the faculty and alumni who initiated the program.

“It was teamwork, and it really shows the power of engineering at a leading liberal arts institution,” she said. “I could not be more pleased with that accreditation.”

Integrative engineering is divided into three focus groups: environmental and energy, bioengineering and robotics. Brandes said that despite the lack of accreditation, the program has grown in popularity since its inaugural class of nine graduates. The current senior class is expected to graduate 24 integrative engineering students in the spring.

Paris Francis ‘26, an integrative engineering major with a focus in robotics, said that “getting accredited will definitely help with internships and jobs.”

“I think I was willing to take that risk, if it means being in a major that has everything that I want,” said Francis, who switched from mechanical to integrative engineering as a sophomore. She added that the robotics focus was a “culmination” of her love of computer science and engineering.

Scarlett Saam ‘29, an intended integrative engineering major, said she was not aware that the program hadn’t been accredited, but said the news was “awesome.”

“I wish I had known,” she said. “I think I would have had a lot to think about if I had known it wasn’t accredited.”

Integrative engineering graduate Qwin Pisacane ‘25 — who concentrated in bioengineering and is currently taking a gap year working at an elementary school — said that she never felt “truly anxious” about the accreditation status, and trusted the faculty involved.

“I had this weird, open optimism that it was going to get accredited,” she said.

Shaykeen Rose ‘27, an integrative engineering major concentrating in bioengineering, said that even if the program was not accredited, it would still be his major.

“I like the fact that everything’s not set in stone, and it’s a dynamic major in which you have the flexibility to do all of the different engineering,” he said.