Who fights for women’s rights? ‘Performative males’

Photo by Elisabeth Seidel for The Lafayette The four participants in Lafayette College’s Performative Male Contest each carried a tote bag, a hallmark of the aesthetic.

An overwhelmingly liberal liberal arts college like Lafayette is theoretically the perfect breeding ground for TikTok’s paraded and pilloried “performative males.” And yet, only four men dared to participate in the Performative Male Contest held on the Quad last Friday.

“I’m 6’6”, by the way,” said organizer Martin Jelonek ‘27 during the contest, visibly not 6’6”. “I cry every night thinking about period pain.”

For the uninitiated, an excerpt from the event’s poster is perhaps the most efficient way to elicit an image of the performative male:

“24[Karat]GoldLabubu[Dubai]ChocolateMatchaLatteAndWearsBaggyPantsButWithACollaredShirt, CarriesHisThingsInAToteBagWhileListeningTo[Clairo]AndReadingFeministLiterature.”

In short, a man who curates his identity and aesthetic to the interests of progressive women, while remaining in tune with faddish micro-trends (see Labubu dolls and Dubai chocolate). Performative Male Contests, more a critique of the aesthetic than a celebration, spiked in popularity this summer.

Lafayette’s crowned winner, Angel Guillen ‘29, sported a flannel shirt, baggy jeans and a navy tote bag, urging passersby to “Never underestimate a woman with a book.” He was also equipped with a gender theory textbook titled “Gendered Voices, Feminist Visions” and a menstrual pad, just in case anyone “needed it.”

“I think part of what it means to be a performative male is like a fakeness around the way you associate with feminine things,” said Guillen, who said he did not consider himself a performative male in his day-to-day life.

During the contest, the roughly 40-member, mostly female audience asked the men about their thoughts on the “Barbie” movie (“Revolutionary,” “More work to be done”), their ability to name five Clairo songs (“There’s too many”) and their favorite piece of feminist literature (“Emily Dickinson”). One performative male, answering the latter question, went over to another man’s book to read the name of it off the cover.

Participant Connor Terribile ‘29 wore a cropped graphic T-shirt and carried a tote bag full of feminist poetry. His electric guitar, onto which he’d scrawled the name “Clairo,” was used to perform a quiet rendition of Clairo’s “Pretty Girl.”

“I can tell you the truth,” said Terribile, reading one of his poems. “My forefathers, my ancestors, my father, my uncle, my country, have told me I must discard my vulnerability and, in turn, discard my sincerity. In the end, discarding my humanity, discarding me, discarding that which I’ve tried so hard to be.”

One audience member asked the men their opinion on periods.

“It’s a bad thing,” said competitor Luca Ferrucci ‘27, carrying a tote bag branded with the logo of Lafayette’s reproductive health club. “Only a woman can understand, so I say I have no opinion.”

A commotion ensued when a fifth tote bag-wearing man suddenly appeared and walked through the audience like Moses. He stood up at the front with the other competitors, claimed he was late because he was drinking matcha, and then walked away without taking questions.

The audience then eliminated competitors bracket-style, pointing at the more performative of two pairs of males and whittling the competition down to two. Jelonek was first to go.

“I’m not surprised,” Jelonek said. “My outfit wasn’t that good.”

Terribile was next, leaving only Guillen and Ferrucci in the knockout round. The challenge: name their favorite female political figure. Guillen said he couldn’t pick “just one,” while Ferrucci answered Maya Angelou. Asked to name any of Angelou’s work, Ferrucci said, “Ummmmm,” and the audience erupted, securing Guillen’s victory.

Guillen credited his win to his nearly all-female household and many female friendships.

“Having that proximity to femininity, you just kind of learn certain things,” he said.

His prize was a single serving of Trader Joe’s matcha powder and a packet of Swedish sour candy. Guillen, who ate the candy after finding himself with “no food,” said it was “good.”

“I’m just hoping for another contest I can win,” he said.

Clara Witmer ‘27 contributed reporting.

Disclaimer: Lead Strategist Luca Ferrucci ‘27 did not contribute writing or reporting.