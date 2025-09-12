Women’s soccer draws against Penn

Junior forward Ava Murphy recorded one shot-on-goal against the University of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)

Despite multiple opportunities for each team to edge the other, the women’s soccer team ended its home game against the University of Pennsylvania in a 2-2 tie on Sunday.

Heading into the contest, the Leopards (2-2-3 overall) looked to carry the momentum from their explosive five-goal performance against Iona University last Wednesday to upset the undefeated Quakers (3-0-2 overall).

Sophomore midfielder Nadia Zaffanella found her footing early to give the Leopards a 1-0 advantage, sliding the ball to the right of the lunging opposing goalkeeper. Junior midfielder Sofia Ruggiero and freshman midfielder Emma Harmon were both credited with assists on the goal.

“Our coach has been getting in on us about getting in the box and just being dangerous when we can be,” Zaffanella said. “Emma had a great shot at goal, and then I was able to get the rebound and finish that off.”

Despite the Maroon and White containing the visitors for most of the half, the Quakers punched in their first goal during the last minute. A lob from the corner set up a Penn header that junior goalkeeper Catherine Apker blocked, but she was unable to recover before the Quakers chipped the deflection in to tie it up.

Penn jumped ahead in the 63rd minute, charging the box and tipping the ball past Apker for the 2-1 advantage. The lead was short-lived, however, as sophomore forward Ava Murphy received Zaffanella’s pass and sent it over the Quaker goalkeeper just two minutes later to knot the game back up.

“During the second half, we knew we had to come out and put a lot of pressure on them,” Murphy said. “I saw Nadia had the ball, and they knew she’d get the cross off, so I just tried to stay in the right position, settle it and finish it.”

With 15 minutes remaining, the Quakers booted a shot from the top of the box that Apker jumped up to knock free from the goal. Apker was called to action again in the 87th minute but made another acrobatic save to protect the deadlock.

“It starts from the front line, just making the play predictable,” Murphy said. “Everyone behind us is able to read and jump lanes and get in good tackles.”

The Leopards had a flurry of opportunities to pull ahead late, but could not capitalize on goal. Senior forward Katrina Santelli and Zaffanella both rifled shots that were caught in the final five minutes of the game to seal the Leopards’ third draw of the season.

Santelli and Zaffanella combined for four of the Maroon and White’s six shots throughout the contest. Apker recorded six saves in goal and is currently averaging only 1.38 goals allowed per game.

The Maroon and White kick off Patriot League play at home against Colgate University (1-3-3 overall) on Saturday.

“Keeping the goal scoring going is going to be really important for us,” Murphy said. “In past years, we’ve struggled getting goals, so I think it’s a big positive for us to keep that going.”