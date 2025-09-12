Volleyball secures 1st win, loses next 2 games

The volleyball team won its first game of the season last Friday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)

After starting the season winless at the Utah Classic, the volleyball team notched its first victory last Friday in a back-and-forth five-set affair against Youngstown State University. The Leopards struggled to maintain their momentum, dropping two matches on Saturday against Siena College and St. Francis University, making it a 1-2 outing at the Red Flash Classic.

Travelling across the state, the Leopards (1-5 overall) headed to Loretto, Pennsylvania. Snapping a 4-4 tie in the opening set to take a one-point lead, the Maroon and White put the pedal to the metal, refusing to give Youngstown State (4-2 overall) another lead for the remainder of the first set en route to a 25-21 set victory.

Set two was similar for the Maroon and White. Facing an early 5-4 deficit, the Leopards rallied for a 6-0 scoring run and took control for a 25-20 set victory that saw the Penguins never retake the lead.

Searching for a 3-0 sweep, the Leopards faltered. With a 20-20 tie, the Penguins struck back with a five-point scoring run to clinch the set and stay alive. The fourth set was another battle of scoring runs, but it was Youngstown State that capitalized last with a 3-0 run to take a 25-20 lead, and set the stage for a decisive final set.

Locked in a tight 9-9 contest early in the frame, the Leopards seized control, winning the match’s final six points from forced Penguins’ errors and crucial kills from freshman right side hitter Jada Aksu and junior outside hitter Ally Feczko.

Sophomore outside hitter Auma Mbeche-Odhiambo paced the Leopards in kills with 18, with Feckzo behind at 11 and senior middle blocker Abigail Nicholson at eight.

Saturday’s contest against Siena (2-4 overall) was a clash of scoring runs. Both the Leopards and the Saints tallied 5-0 scoring runs in the opening set, but it was ultimately Siena that pulled away in a tight 25-23 set victory after a series of Saints’ scores. Set two saw the Saints secure a 7-0 scoring run, but it was the Leopards who secured a 4-0 run and two separate 5-0 runs en route to a 25-22 set victory.

Runs continued to define the game, as the Saints scored six straight points to take a 23-19 lead and effectively close out the Maroon and White in set three. The Leopards failed to mount any resistance in scoring runs of their own in the fourth and final set, and Siena took the 3-1 lead. Mbeche-Odhiambo again led the Leopards in kills, this time with 15, and Nicholson and senior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock tallied 11 each.

Just hours later, the Leopards had another opportunity to get back into the win column with a match against host St. Francis (3-3 overall). After forcing back-to-back Red Flash errors to take a 24-23 lead, the Leopards stumbled down the stretch, surrendering three straight points to drop the opening set.

The Maroon and White exacted revenge with a 25-21 second-set victory, but the third set was where the Leopards really shone. Up 16-13, the Leopards put up an offensive onslaught of nine straight scores, capped off by a series of forced attack errors and kills by sophomore outside hitter Destiny McKenzie.

Needing one more set victory to come away with a winning record on the weekend, the Leopards instead could not close out the Red Flash in the fourth set, suffering a 25-20 loss. St. Francis dominated the early stages of the final set, taking a 6-1 lead. Although the Leopards attempted to claw back, the initial deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the Red Flash took the set 15-12.

Again, Mbeche-Odhiambo led the Leopards in kills, securing a new career high of 22. Feczko and McKenzie recorded 15 and 11 kills, respectively.

The Leopards head to Maryland this weekend to take on the Charm City Classic, competing against Coppin State University (2-4 overall) and Iona University (4-2 overall) on Friday, and Towson University (5-2 overall) and the University of Pennsylvania (2-1 overall) on Saturday.

Multiple members of the volleyball team did not respond to requests for comment.