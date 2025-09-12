Local news source embraces AI amid national trend

Photo by Martin Mann for The Lafayette All of Lehigh Valley Live’s AI-assisted articles are marked with a disclaimer.

Following an increase in artificial intelligence use across newsrooms globally, one Easton-based media outlet has begun implementing the controversial technology in its workflow.

Lehigh Valley Live — a news media outlet covering Easton, Bethlehem, Allentown, Phillipsburg and the surrounding Lehigh Valley — launched a new program featuring news articles that are “gathered and produced by NJ Advance Media staff with assistance from AI technology,” according to a disclaimer on its website.

Nick Falsone, an editor for Lehigh Valley Live, wrote in an email that he “couldn’t comment on the initiative at this point,” but added that he would likely write a column explaining the program later in the fall.

NJ Advance Media staff, the parent company of Lehigh Valley Live, did not respond to multiple requests for comment when asked about their AI practices.

Many AI-assisted articles on the publication’s website — tagged as “Lehigh Valley Community News” which display no author name — date back to June. A similar initiative, “Lehigh Valley Weather Report,” provides an AI-generated weather report.

Kathleen Parrish, a journalism lecturer at Lafayette College with nearly two decades of experience as a reporter for The Morning Call, said that an overwhelming majority of media outlets now integrate AI technologies into their operations.

“There are some uses that have already emerged as many of the commonplace, most necessary uses: generating story summaries, generating headlines, generating social media copy, are sort of the three low-hanging fruit that a lot of organizations immediately turned to,” said Brian Creech, the chair of Lehigh University’s journalism and communications department.

A disclaimer in italics at the end of each “Lehigh Valley Community News” article reads, “Generative AI was used to organize information for this story” or “organize and structure” the article, using data provided by what appears to be typically the subject or focus of the article. In addition to using generative AI, each article is stated to be “reviewed and edited by lehighvalleylive.com.”

How Lehigh Valley Live defines “generative AI” and how the technology is specifically assisting in organizing and structuring the article is unknown.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said that many of the AI-assisted articles relied solely on press releases and that a lot of press releases are already written by AI.

“You have, like, AIs talking to AIs,” Tuerk said, whose name has frequently appeared in many of the AI-assisted articles.

Regarding Lehigh Valley Live’s use of AI technologies, Parrish said she supported the fact that the company was, at least, being “transparent.”

“They’re not trying to hide behind this guise of like, there’s a real writer, real human actually writing the copy,” she said.

Katie Faull, a professor at Moravian University, was recently mentioned in a Lehigh Valley Community News article for her connection to a community event in Bethlehem. Faull said she had “no problem” with the AI-assisted article and did not mind that she was not reached out to for comment, but that she was curious to know more about its use.

Kris Gage, a Palmerton resident and frequent commenter on Lehigh Valley Live’s Facebook page, said it is “disingenuous” when a news source uses AI “in any capacity.”

“My eyes kind of glaze over, and I just kind of scroll past,” said Gage of when they stumble across an AI-assisted article.

Professional journalists have yet to reach a strong consensus on what constitutes ethical use of AI, according to Creech. However, he added that headlines, social media and article summaries are generally considered to be more acceptable than when “AI begins to perform the news for audiences.”

“AI likely can’t replace human reporting,” Creech said, adding that the biggest consensus among journalists is the problem of AI hallucinations, a term used when AI confidently presents fabricated information as fact.

“It is incumbent upon news professionals to correct for that,” he said.