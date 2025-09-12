The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Extended finals week hours cost the college $10,000 every academic year.
Skillman cuts 24-hour finals study schedule
All of Lehigh Valley Live's AI-assisted articles are marked with a disclaimer.
Local news source embraces AI amid national trend
Charlie Kirk did not obtain a college degree, dropping out of college to pursue a full-time career in politics. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
Campus, Lehigh Valley respond to Charlie Kirk assassination
Multiple Lafayette College programs take annual trips to Dorney Park.
Dorney Park faces uncertainty over finances
Before the syllabus repository was created, students could see student-created course evaluation scores.
Syllabus repository sees limited use
Extended finals week hours cost the college $10,000 every academic year.
Skillman cuts 24-hour finals study schedule
Before the syllabus repository was created, students could see student-created course evaluation scores.
Syllabus repository sees limited use
24 integrative engineering students are expected to graduate with the senior class this spring.
Integrative engineering program accredited after yearslong wait
Provost Laura McGrane joined Lafayette College in 2024.
Associate provosts to replace academic dean structure
The first endowed professorship, centering interdisciplinary scholarship and research, was announced earlier this semester.
2nd strategic plan endowed professorship announced
Student Government initiates new members, elects committee chairs at Sept. 4 meeting
Student Government initiates new members, elects committee chairs at Sept. 4 meeting
What you missed at Student Government's summer meetings
What you missed at Student Government’s summer meetings
Recognition as an official student organization grants clubs the ability to request Student Government funds and reserve spaces on campus.
New student organizations added
Student Government reviews more club approvals at May 1 meeting
Student Government reviews more club approvals at May 1 meeting
Student Government reviews club approvals at April 24 meeting
Student Government reviews club approvals at April 24 meeting
Before the syllabus repository was created, students could see student-created course evaluation scores.
Syllabus repository sees limited use
Former Director of Facilities Scott Kennedy joined Lafayette College in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Director of facilities exits college without notice
College President Nicole Hurd began her tenure at Lafayette College in 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board bets on Hurd: College president to see 2nd term
Student Life welcomes three new hires
Student Life welcomes three new hires
Brandon Morris will step into his new position at Lehigh University on Sept. 18.
Class dean leaves for Lehigh, reflects on years of mentoring
All of Lehigh Valley Live's AI-assisted articles are marked with a disclaimer.
Local news source embraces AI amid national trend
Easton suffered a major flood during Hurricane Ida in 2021, pictured here. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
A guide to Easton flooding
Members of the local anti-warehouse coalition wore black at Wednesday's meeting in protest.
Decision on proposed Easton warehouse still delayed after tense hearing
Authorities were originally looking for three masked suspects. (Photo courtesy of WFMZ)
Teen charged with shooting near West Ward elementary school
Wood Avenue, the road where the proposed warehouse is located, sits just north of the Lehigh Valley Thruway.
Delays continue to plague proposed Easton warehouse
Charlie Kirk did not obtain a college degree, dropping out of college to pursue a full-time career in politics. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
Campus, Lehigh Valley respond to Charlie Kirk assassination
Authorities were originally looking for three masked suspects. (Photo courtesy of WFMZ)
Teen charged with shooting near West Ward elementary school
Peter Milius was arrested in October 2023 after filming two Lafayette College students while they were showering.
Milius avoids prison in child pornography, invasion of privacy case
Peter Milius' guilty plea comes almost one year after the initial charges were brought forth.
Milius pleads guilty on all charges
Students concerned about phishing scams should reach out to the IT department's help desk.
Phishing scams 101
Easton suffered a major flood during Hurricane Ida in 2021, pictured here. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
A guide to Easton flooding
24 integrative engineering students are expected to graduate with the senior class this spring.
Integrative engineering program accredited after yearslong wait
The McCartney dorms are all named for street on which they reside, McCartney Street.
Later, Tator: College dorm sees name change after donation disconnect
Former Director of Facilities Scott Kennedy joined Lafayette College in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College)
Director of facilities exits college without notice
The brains behind the punch card program hope it will increase student awareness of the campus shuttle.
Arts campus drives new shuttle punch card program
The four participants in Lafayette College's Performative Male Contest each carried a tote bag, a hallmark of the aesthetic.
Who fights for women’s rights? ‘Performative males’
The winning play was entitled “The Fall of the House of Fitzgeraldson." (Photo courtesy of @alphapsiomegalafayette)
Annual play-a-thon plays with impromptu creativity
The Technology Clinic course was founded in 1986. (Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Seidel '26)
A class in making change
Lafayette College’s campus did not begin to exist as it does today until the construction of South College. (Photo courtesy of Elaine Stomber '89)
Labor and Latin: Lafayette’s first academic year
Nadda Pavlinsky selected furniture in Skillman Library and in the lobby of Pardee Hall.
Lafayette’s Joanna Gaines: A look into the work of a college interior designer
geek's EP, “what’s so wrong with that?”, comes after multiple concerts during the 2024-25 academic year.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Swetha Tadisina ’25 sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Since the release of "Rodeo," Travis Scott has received eight Grammy Award nominations. (Photo courtesy of Spotify)
Travis Scott’s ‘Rodeo’ rides on 10 years later
Producer Jack Antinoff plays the glockenspiel on two “Man’s Best Friend” tracks (Photo courtesy of The New York Times).
Sabrina Carpenter gets groovy on 7th studio album
Food Review: A tour of local bagels
Food Review: A tour of local bagels
Mexico Lindo opened in April, 16 years after its first location in Bethlehem began operations.
Restaurant Review: Mexico Lindo brings Latin cuisine to College Hill
What screams romantic confliction more than standing on top of the mountain as the wind blows in your face? (Photo courtesy of IMDB)
Movie Review: 2005 ‘Pride and Prejudice’ gets yearning right
Mangia Carne opened in the Easton Public Market in May.
New shop brings Italian flavors downtown
Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar is located at 28 N 3rd St. in Easton and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Small Business Spotlight: Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar blends self-care with family
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
This is Cadence's third year competing at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. (Photo courtesy of Livia Barclay '26)
A capella groups hit the right notes at ICCA
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
The Technology Clinic course was founded in 1986. (Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Seidel '26)
A class in making change
Lafayette College’s campus did not begin to exist as it does today until the construction of South College. (Photo courtesy of Elaine Stomber '89)
Labor and Latin: Lafayette’s first academic year
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Lafayette in Iran
The "Lafayette Miner" was born out of Lafayette College's now defunct mining engineering major. (Photo courtesy of Special Collections and College Archives)
Drilling into history of mining, metallurgy engineering
The stained glass panels in the lobby of Pardee Hall — created by a Belgian artist — feature images inspired by various medieval motifs.
A gift from Belgium
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
The football team scored six rushing touchdowns on Saturday against Stonehill College. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football cruises to first victory of season against Stonehill
Junior defender Cole Duschang recorded an assist in last Saturday's win.
Men’s soccer bests Fairfield, deadlocks against Long Island
The field hockey team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey 1-1 in weekend on the road
Junior forward Ava Murphy recorded one shot-on-goal against the University of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer draws against Penn
The volleyball team won its first game of the season last Friday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Volleyball secures 1st win, loses next 2 games
The football team scored six rushing touchdowns on Saturday against Stonehill College. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football cruises to first victory of season against Stonehill
Junior running back Kente Edwards has earned the bulk of the carries for the football team thus far. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeoaprds)
Out of the shadows: Junior running back shines on roster
Jeff Sejour ‘06 (second from right) shadowed the Washington Commanders’ coaching staff throughout training camp. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Football coach gains experience, connections from fellowship
Two seasons removed from a Patriot League championship, the football team looks to bounce back from a fifth-place divisional finish last season. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Football shut down in season opener
The football team finished fourth in the Patriot League last season. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Football team reloads to return to the promised land
Junior defender Cole Duschang recorded an assist in last Saturday's win.
Men’s soccer bests Fairfield, deadlocks against Long Island
Junior forward Ava Murphy recorded one shot-on-goal against the University of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer draws against Penn
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
Junior defender Cole Duschang recorded an assist in last Saturday's win.
Men’s soccer bests Fairfield, deadlocks against Long Island
Freshman midfielder Cade Maglione dribbles the ball past two Fordham University defenders. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer struggles with two consecutive losses
The men’s soccer team has only allowed two goals through the first two games of the season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer shut out by Seton Hall, bests Le Moyne to start season
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Junior forward Ava Murphy recorded one shot-on-goal against the University of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer draws against Penn
The women’s soccer team posted 28 total shots on Wednesday against Iona University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer falls to Texas A&M, shuts out Iona
The women’s soccer team was held to seven shots on Sunday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer holds off Drexel with scoreless result
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
Sophomore Folabomi Fayemi appeared in 11 games for the Leopards last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore trains with Nigeria’s best
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore Folabomi Fayemi appeared in 11 games for the Leopards last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore trains with Nigeria’s best
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Sophomore USC guard JuJu Watkins is the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year award. (Photo courtesy of ESPN)
Sidelines: It’s time to watch the women ball
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
The Leopards will look to retain home-court advantage for their first postseason matchup in their final two games. (Photo courtesy of Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
The field hockey team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey 1-1 in weekend on the road
The field hockey team scored two goals on just six recorded shot attempts on Sunday's contest against Drexel University.
Field hockey starts hot with 2-0 opening weekend
Juniors Katie Gibb and Stella Malinowski grew up playing field hockey together in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Field Hockey on Instagram)
Field hockey juniors named to Canadian Junior National Team
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse upsets #15 Boston University
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
The men's lacrosse team competed in its first-ever Patriot League semifinals on May 2. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse falters against Boston University
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse upsets #15 Boston University
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
On the Spot: Do you believe in astrology?
On the Spot: Do you believe in astrology?
On the Spot: Why are you the best club?
On the Spot: Why are you the best club?
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
On the Spot: Where did you meet your best friend in college?
On the Spot: Where did you meet your best friend in college?
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Op-ed: I am, but I can’t be
Op-ed: Academic freedom in times of crisis
Op-ed: Academic freedom in times of crisis
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: A look back at Lafayette protests
Letter to the editor: A look back at Lafayette protests
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the 'Intelligence Explosion'
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
On the Spot: Do you believe in astrology?
On the Spot: Do you believe in astrology?
On the Spot: Why are you the best club?
On the Spot: Why are you the best club?
On the Spot: Where did you meet your best friend in college?
On the Spot: Where did you meet your best friend in college?
On the Spot: What was your favorite moment of the semester?
On the Spot: What was your favorite moment of the semester?
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for The Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Categories:

Campus, Lehigh Valley respond to Charlie Kirk assassination

Byline photo of Andreas Pelekis
By Andreas Pelekis, News EditorSeptember 12, 2025
Charlie Kirk did not obtain a college degree, dropping out of college to pursue a full-time career in politics. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday at an on-campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was 31. 

Kirk — the founder of conservative group Turning Point USA and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump — spurred a recent mobilization of younger conservative voters. A suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody on Thursday night, according to the Associated Press.

The death is “going to emphasize the mission of decreasing political polarization and having dialogue even more,” said Beaux Lizewski ‘27, the president of BridgeEaston, a recently formed bipartisan campus and community discussion group.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012; 800 chapters are currently active, according to the organization’s website. In a travelling event series, Kirk frequently debated with college students in front of packed crowds, often inviting fellow high-profile right-wing speakers to join him. Critics panned Kirk for his viewpoints, deemed misogynistic, anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ+, while supporters praised the influencer for his dedication to rallying young conservatives.

Kirk was a staunch supporter of gun rights, notably arguing that the benefits of guns outweighed the risks of gun deaths in a 2023 talk. Kirk was debating the subject of mass shootings moments before his death.

There are two active chapters of Turning Point in the Lehigh Valley, at Lehigh University and DeSales University.

“I think that’s what Charlie’s mission really was, to help represent the conservative idea on campuses that maybe didn’t have as many conservative voices as they did perhaps more progressive voices,” said Glenn Geissinger, the chairman of the Northampton County Republican Committee.

Conservative students expressed support for Kirk and his messages.

“He was a debater and he wasn’t afraid to say things that people normally wouldn’t say,” Christian Wienckoski ‘29 said. “He really tried to make sense of every situation that he debated people in.”

Other students expressed more ambivalence toward Kirk’s death.

“I wouldn’t say I was sad; I don’t want to say I was happy either,” said Camsey Noonan ‘26 of Kirk’s death.

“It was kind of like, ‘you reap what you sow,’” Noonan continued. “I think that was the first thing I thought.”

Kirk, despite frequent opposition to his campus visits and facing 1,000 signatures opposing his appearance at Utah Valley University, claimed to promote free speech in his campus talks. His allegedly targeted death prompted fears on social media and conservative outlets over its implications for the freedom of speech.

“To address that polarization and the rhetoric of violence needs to be a movement, which has happened in this country and worldwide before,” Government & Law professor Kaitlan Fabian said, fearing a decline of freedom of speech nationally. “So, it obviously can be done.”

Fabian, who said the country is perpetuating gun violence “at such a massive degree,” called for conservatives and liberals to reach a consensus on major issues such as gun control in a reaction to Kirk’s death.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, in a statement, wrote, “for the countless Americans who took inspiration from Kirk’s mission, his killing marks not just a personal tragedy, but also a bitter strike against all that he represented.” The congressman had not met Kirk, according to his spokesperson.

In a post on X, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, wrote that “this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society.”

“With this whole political situation, the guns are not the cause,” Wienckoski said. “The underlying cause is the warfare between the two parties.”

Clara Witmer ‘27 and Luca Ferrucci ‘27 contributed reporting.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Andreas Pelekis
Andreas Pelekis, News Editor
Probably eating baklava.