Annual play-a-thon plays with impromptu creativity

They say pressure makes diamonds. Lafayette College’s theater honor society put that theory to the test at its eighth annual “24-hour Plays.”

“These last 24 hours were a bit tumultuous,” participant Santiago Brousset ‘27 said. “But it was a lot of fun, a lot of fun.”

Three groups of five to six students were tasked with creating a 15-minute play within 24 hours on Saturday. Each team was assigned a location, prop and line of dialogue to include, then released to write, revise and rehearse until the curtains opened Sunday evening.

“We wrote it last night, we went to bed, we started rehearsal in the morning and then we’ve been rehearsing all day,” said participant Joanna Howson ‘26 the day of the reveal.

Starting out the night, Brousset’s team presented the winning play, entitled “The Fall of the House of Fitzgeraldson,” set in an abandoned mansion where a group of amateur anti-ghost hunters — set on proving ghosts are not real — discover the cursed skull of its deceased owner.

The group had to incorporate the line “Well, well, well, what do we have here?”

“We sort of did a spoof on ‘Knives Out,’” Brousset said. “The topics that we were assigned just seemed really equipped for a ghost story. So we thought of a spoof on ‘Ghostbusters,’ but we really took it in our own direction.”

Next came the supernatural love story “Ghosted,” where a blind date at an amusement park took a turn when one date was revealed to be a ghost. The play had to feature both a watering can and the line, “I told you that was a bad idea.”

The final play — or rather, musical — was titled “White-Feathered Mongeese,” in which a man was hospitalized after a sudden attack by a baker with a rolling pin. The story spiraled into an absurd series of twists and turns. It had to include the line, “Let me show you how it’s done,” amidst its numerous musical numbers.

Adam Fox ‘27, a member of the “White-Feathered Mongeese” team, said his group “locked themselves” in a room in the Rockwell Integrated Sciences Center and wrote for three and a half hours. Using his background in music, Fox said he wrote songs for the musical that his group produced.

But when was there time to sleep?

Brousset described his sleep schedule as “terrible,” noting that he only got two hours of shut-eye.

Fox had a different experience.

“Actually, I slept,” he said.

The panel of three judges — composed of faculty and staff — awarded each member of the winning team a $20 gift card to the Easton Public Market.

“We get together and we make something because it’s fun,” Brousset said moments before learning his group’s play had been crowned winner. “It’s a thing that everyone can do.”

But the students weren’t the only ones who had fun.

“The energy of positivity around the room was just really electric,” said Mark Sapara, a judge and the associate vice president of student life. “I love seeing that.”

“There’s something about putting something together in 24 hours that allows you to get past your own fear and just put it on because you only have a short period of time,” said judge and theater professor Courtney Ryan. “Students really took risks and had fun with the activities.”

Despite the stress, students expressed no regret about participating in the event.

The contest is a “way to reach across the arts and mixed media,” according to Fox.

“This, for me, was really meaningful,” Fox said.

“If we give people more of these opportunities to have fun, it lets them make something brilliant,” Broussett said. “Just have fun with it, and the brilliance and the creativity and the standing ovations will come.”