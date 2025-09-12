Football cruises to first victory of season against Stonehill

The football team scored six rushing touchdowns on Saturday against Stonehill College. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

The battle of the Eastons was won by the Pennsylvanians.

The Leopards (1-1 overall) traveled to Easton, Massachusetts, to take on Stonehill College (0-2) on Saturday and left with a 42-26 victory.

A number of stellar performances, including those from junior wide receiver Carson Persing, junior running back Kente Edwards and junior nose tackle Ahmir Crawley, propelled the Leopards to their first win of the season.

After forcing a Skyhawk punt on their opening drive, the Leopards immediately went to work on offense. The visitors strung together a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Edwards punching in a four-yard score.

“Every time I got the ball, there was a huge hole from the offensive line, and they really did a great job up front all game long,” Edwards said. “All credit goes to them.”

Sophomore defensive back Ryan Gadson came up with a tip-drill interception on the ensuing drive to set up the Leopards on Stonehill’s 45-yard line. Eight plays later, Edwards found the endzone for the second time of the day.

“I’m just focusing on taking it day-by-day and competing in a hard-fought game to get the team a win,” Edwards said about his preparation for the game.

Stonehill moved down the field in under two and a half minutes for its first touchdown of the game, but senior defensive back Jalen Edwards flew by untouched to block the extra point attempt to keep it 14-6.

The Maroon and White added two more touchdowns on the ground before halftime to add some breathing room. Sophomore quarterback Jason Penza took a quarterback option 29 yards to the house, with junior running back Ethan Weber following suit on a 36-yard score to take a 28-6 advantage.

“Being able to run the football was one of our biggest pluses,” head coach John Troxell said. “The offensive line was outstanding.”

The Leopards’ biggest offensive play came on the opening snap of the third quarter. Edwards hit the hole and sprinted 78 yards to complete his hat trick and extend the lead to 29.

“We have to find a way to keep coming up with explosive plays,” Troxell said. “Those explosive plays help you when you have wins by more than a score.”

Senior quarterback Dean DeNobile joined the scoring column with a one-yard rush with four minutes remaining in the third. After surmounting a 36-point lead, the Leopards surrendered three garbage-time Skyhawk touchdowns en route to the 42-26 final score.

In the win, Persing had five receptions for 108 yards, including a 52-yard connection with DeNobile. Edwards put up a career high 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries to earn Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Crawley led the way on defense with a sack and three tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Darien Riley and sophomore defensive lineman Dominic Selvitelli contributed sacks as well.

“I think we’ve done a good job of stopping the run on earlier downs, giving our guys the opportunity to drop in and rush the passer,” Crawley said. “I think we do a good job of blitzing, freeing guys up, moving around. I think we do a lot of things, and when we get our one-on-ones, we have to make the best of them.”

The football team will be seeking revenge against Georgetown University (2-0 overall) on Saturday, which shut the Leopards out 17-0 last season. The contest will be their first Patriot League game and the last of their season-opening road trip.

“If we come back here in a week and say that we turned the ball over, and had a bunch of penalties, then we won’t win the game,” Troxell said.