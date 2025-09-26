Football routs Columbia in home opener

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

September 26, 2025
The football team’s defense shut out Columbia University’s offense in the second half last Friday.
Junior running back Kente Edwards’ third consecutive 100-yard and three-touchdown performance propelled the football team to a 38-14 blowout victory over Columbia University in its home opener last Friday night.

Friday marked the Leopards’ (1-0 Patriot League, 3-1 overall) first night game at Fisher Stadium since 2018, the first time most of the team has played under the “Friday Night Lights” since high school.

“Friday Night Lights in Lehigh Valley is a great thing, and I was very blessed to do it again,” said sophomore wide receiver and Nazareth native Mason Kuehner. “It was super nostalgic.”

The Leopards forced a Columbia (0-1 overall) three-and-out on the opening possession and returned the ensuing punt to the Lions’ 40-yard line. Despite the Maroon and White offense moving down the field early, an illegal formation penalty stalled the drive to force a 37-yard field goal from junior kicker Jack Simonetta for the first points of the game.

Another three-and-out put the Leopards back to work. Senior quarterback Dean DeNobile delivered a first-down 40-yard strike to Kuehner towards the right sideline. Edwards punched in a 13-yard touchdown just two plays later to take a double-digit lead.

Kuehner said that he and junior wide receiver Carson Persing ran posts to open up a route for senior wide receiver Elijah Steward.

“Me and Carson both beat our guys, and Dean stepped up in the pocket and made a great throw,” he said.

The Lions found their footing on offense with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to put themselves on the board. The Leopard offense responded by doubling down on Edwards, who converted three straight third downs and found the end zone for the second time of the day from three yards out.

After exchanging punts, the Lions marched down the field again on a 12-play drive to cut the Leopard lead to 17-14 before halftime.

The second half saw the Maroon and White score 21 unanswered points to take full control of the game.

DeNobile relied on play action and designed runs to lead a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Edwards securing the hat trick. Just two plays from scrimmage later, sophomore defensive back Kevin Dodard jumped on a Columbia lob to record his first collegiate interception.

“That really came down to trusting your coaching,” Dodard said. “Knowing the call and knowing the route concept and beating your man to the spot.”

Taking advantage of the excellent field position, junior running back Ethan Weber lunged for the 1-yard touchdown just five plays later.

“Ethan Weber is a great running back,” Edwards said. “I feel like we’re lightning and thunder, a great one-two punch.”

Down by three scores, Columbia remained relentless while driving down the field. Faced with first-and-goal on the 1-yard line, the Leopard defense stood tall, stuffing the run and breaking up three pass attempts to maintain their dominance.

“We did have a lot of older guys last year, so us second-stringers practiced with them and already had a chemistry built,” Dodard said about the team’s progression on defense. “Coming out on the field, we already knew each other’s tendencies and had to communicate with each other.”

Weber punched in his second 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to put the icing on the cake and advance to 3-1.

Edwards, who has posted an FCS-leading 559 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns through four games, earned his third straight Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week nod for his efforts.

“It just commends all of the hard work that all of the offensive linemen put in,” Edwards said. “None of this would be possible without them.”

The Leopards will return to Fisher Stadium on Saturday, taking on Princeton University (0-1 overall) for Homecoming and the bicentennial kickoff.

“Princeton is a great team, we can’t overlook anybody,” Keuhner said. “Ivy League schools are always tough, so we’re gonna have to go in there with the same mindset we had against Columbia and play hard.”

