Councilwoman criticized for comments on Charlie Kirk

Photo by Clara Witmer for The Lafayette The Northampton County Council meeting heard over a dozen public comments from residents, including statements from a nursing student, a concerned parent and a high school student.

A local county councilwoman faced forceful backlash over a controversial social media post referencing the recently assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

As hundreds of Lehigh Valley commenters called for the councilwoman’s resignation, many have argued that her alleged comments, among other nationwide incidents surrounding Kirk’s death, have challenged First Amendment free speech rights.

Over a dozen residents voiced their concerns in a Sept. 18 Northampton County Council meeting about a Facebook post attributed to councilwoman Kelly Keegan in which she allegedly called Kirk a “monster” and wrote that his wife and kids were “better off without him,” according to several social media users who screenshotted the since-deleted post.

Keegan, who attended the meeting by phone, did not respond to a request for comment.

“I was very grateful that they kept it to a certain temperature, and respectability was good,” Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said after the meeting. Following public comments, the council voted unanimously to pass a resolution condemning political violence, though Heffner clarified the resolution was largely symbolic.

Many in attendance at the meeting sported MAGA T-shirts and hats, while holding paddle signs that read “I am Charlie Kirk.”

Brandon Matlock, a Bethlehem resident, opened his statement explaining that he identified closely with Kirk as a like-minded conservative political activist.

“Ms. Keegan’s comments lead me to believe that I shouldn’t feel safe in Northampton County, that one of the sitting members of this body wants me dead,” he said. “She wants me to die.”

Like Matlock, the majority of public commenters spoke in sharp criticism of Keegan, with most demanding her resignation from the council and a few calling for the revocation of her nursing license and removal from her position as an Easton Area High School nurse.

Similar demands posted on social media platforms have garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of angry comments.

Al Smith, a Nazareth resident and self-identified Libertarian, said he wouldn’t “condemn” Keegan’s free speech, but argued that there should be some corrective measures for her online comments.

“When you’re an elected official, you have to be cognizant of your words,” said Smith, who acknowledged that he didn’t expect Keegan to leave office as an elected official.

The two public commenters who did speak in support of Keegan largely defended her right to free speech.

“Free speech is a precious, hard-won American right, and we must protect it,” Easton resident Kathleen Soper said. “Protecting it means standing up in support of people saying something you may personally disagree with. Kelly violated no laws.”

After Soper’s remarks, one voice from the audience exclaimed, “Free speech isn’t hate speech.”

The opposition that Keegan currently faces is not exceptional. One analysis by USA Today claimed that more than 100 people have faced consequences for public remarks over Kirk’s death, with alleged suspensions, firings and censorship of journalists, government employees, educators and local politicians.

Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel was back on air Tuesday night after a short suspension due to criticism over comments he made about Kirk’s shooter and President Donald Trump, which prompted the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission to condemn Kimmel’s speech.

Government & Law professor John Kincaid said that freedom of speech provisions in the Constitution are designed to protect people’s speech from being infringed by the government, so it does not apply to private institutions, corporations or public backlash.

“I think people should feel free to say what they want to say,” he said. “Now, as an employee or a public official, you have to be prepared for whatever political blowback.”

Easton city councilwoman Taiba Sultana said she agreed that freedom of speech allowed for criticism, but argued that what Keegan faced was more than merely censure.

“When consequences escalate into targeted harassment campaigns, attempts to silence or threats to someone’s livelihood, that’s not accountability, it’s censorship,” she said.

A demonstration to support Keegan is planned to take place at the Easton Area School Board meeting on Tuesday.