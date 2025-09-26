Easton warehouse decision stalled again

Photo by Clara Witmer for The Lafayette Several Easton meetings surrounding the warehouse have run far over allotted time, with some more than five hours long.

Developers of the million-square-foot Wood Avenue warehouse faced city leadership last week, seeking approval of a special exception required for the project, yet no decision was reached. The next meeting date is currently unknown.

The Sept. 18 meeting, which lasted four hours, had the Easton Zoning Hearing Board hear testimony from developer Scannell Properties on its proposal to reroute small waterways that run across the intended site of the warehouse. The proposal, necessary for the warehouse to meet the city’s floodplain standards, was previously recommended against by the Easton Planning Commission in August.

Two expert witnesses, Donald Haas, a landscape architect, and Jeffery Smith, an environmental consultant and geologist, were called in by Scannell.

Haas confirmed that Scannell obtained permits for the rerouting from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He also argued for the environmental benefits of rerouting the stream, claiming that the proposed relocation would help reduce water speeds during flooding.

“We want it to be healthy, natural and to mitigate any sort of flood concerns,” he said.

Smith testified primarily on the developers’ proposal to mitigate preexisting soil contaminants from prior industrial activity on the site.

“It’s absolutely the standard,” Kaplin said of the plan. “I did three Walmarts this way.”

As the meeting approached its capped ending of 10 p.m., several attendees who raised their hands for comment were told to wait until the next hearing, which the board said would be held at an unspecified date in the future.

As a final comment, Kaplin asked if the number of comments at the next hearing could be limited to the three attendees who raised their hands. The question was met with quick refusal from the hearing board and an outcry from audience members.

Benjamin Cohen, a Lafayette College engineering professor and a member of the local anti-warehouse coalition, called the meeting a “filibuster” by the developers. The same term was used by Kaplin to describe the questioning of a city commissioner at the last meeting.

“The lawyer was putting on a performance for everybody,” Cohen said.

There were approximately a dozen Lafayette students in attendance, the largest Lafayette turnout yet, according to frequent attendee and coalition member Abby Cooley ‘27.

Jackson Holder ‘29 said he had a more supportive stance on the warehouse and attended the meeting due to his interest in real estate development.

“I’ve not seen any evidence yet to try to slow or stop the process from happening besides the emotions of the townspeople,” Holder said.