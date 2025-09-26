KDR 2.0: ‘Re-founders’ write next chapter

Photo by Elisabeth Seidel for The Lafayette The members of Kappa Delta Rho expect to face their final accreditation review in November.

James Pfaff was approximately 10 minutes late to his Sunday fraternity chapter meeting.

Upon entering the fraternity house basement, a sparsely decorated room that smelled faintly of paint, the senior was quickly asked to share one “Honor Super Omnia” moment from his week — an exercise that eight of his brothers, sitting in folding chairs, had completed minutes earlier.

“Honor super what?” asked Pfaff, who appeared mildly bewildered.

“Honor above all things,” said Tyler Beck ‘27, the fraternity president. “Our motto.”

“Oh,” Pfaff responded.

The chapter meeting was one of Pfaff’s first as a member of Kappa Delta Rho. It was also one of Kappa Delta Rho’s first in over a decade.

The fraternity, often referred to by its initials, is in the final stages of a yearlong accreditation process. Currently recognized by the college as an interim chapter, the group now has 11 enrolled members after fall fraternity recruitment. They call themselves the “re-founders.”

“I don’t think there’s another group of new members I’d rather call future brothers,” said Beck, who began pioneering the return of the chapter as a first-year.

Lafayette College’s original Kappa Delta Rho chapter had its charter revoked by the national organization in 2011 after a series of disciplinary matters. A year later, an underground Kappa Delta Rho recruiting event was linked to the death of freshman Everett Glenn, prompting a college ban on unrecognized fraternities.

The current members have taken pains to distance themselves from the old chapter, with Beck emphasizing that they are “not the KDR that was here 20 years ago.”

“It’s a tough situation, because our chapter was gone,” Beck said. “Everett Glenn was not associated with our chapter; he was never initiated into our chapter. But still, spiritually, it’s something that we want to consider and take care to respect all the people that came before us, even if they weren’t initiated.”

The Kappa Delta Rho members hope to face their final accreditation review in November.

To Beck, bringing back Kappa Delta Rho meant offering something unique. He said he was especially proud that many of the new members would not have otherwise joined a fraternity.

Five are seniors, an uncommonly late addition compared to most fraternity and sorority organizations at Lafayette College.

“Tyler and I just got to talking, I felt just like a click,” said Aaron Keyser ‘26, who had participated in fraternity rush as a sophomore, but said he found the process to be “impersonal.”

The freedom attached to being a “re-founder” was a consistent thread in the new members’ stories of coming to Kappa Delta Rho.

“There’s so much potential for growth, it’s kind of crazy,” Nicholas Pignolo ‘28 said. “When I look at the other chapters, it’s like it’s already molded. Here, we get to advance our ideals.”

In building out the identity of the new Kappa Delta Rho, Beck emphasized bringing the fraternity back to its roots. The fraternity’s recruitment process consists of formal, suit-and-tie interviews and resume submissions, and Beck said its chapter meetings will adhere to Robert’s Rules of Order, a standard meeting procedure. During the Sunday meeting, Beck gently reprimanded one member for striking his gavel, reminding him that only the president could touch the ceremonial hammer.

“The whole founding focus of fraternities when they were founded back in the 1860s, 1870s, was to grow a group of guys who could help each other out,” Beck said. “That main meaning has been lost.”

His emphasis on brotherhood is shared by Kappa Delta Rho’s alumni association, energized since Beck picked up the torch.

The alumni group, more than 800 strong, offers several professional development opportunities for the fraternity’s members, including guaranteed internships at companies like Google and the Acopian Technical Company.

“We want to create a network where we can rely on each other,” Pignolo said. “I think it’s very important, because it will draw more people to us and stop creating that stereotype that frats are this place to hang out and party, when, in reality, it’s more like a network of people that can help lift you up.”

Bob Kiser ‘74, the president of Kappa Delta Rho’s alumni association, emphasized the excitement of the chapter’s alumni and how impressed they’ve been with the new members.

The alumni association also maintains ownership of the fraternity’s historic house, currently called “635 High Street” and in use as a male-only college dormitory.

Kiser said the association hopes to get fraternity members back in the house in the “fairly near future,” though Associate Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Jake Bates said the handover is in its infancy.

Beck and his fraternity brothers currently hold exclusive access to the house’s basement, which includes several rooms and a worse-for-wear commercial kitchen. Renovations to the basement, implemented by the alumni association, began this summer.