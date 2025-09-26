What to know about Lafayette’s headline bicentennial concert

Photo by Andreas Pelekis for The Lafayette Staff members set up Fitz and the Tantrums’ stage on a rainy morning before the concert.

There is the Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles and large-scale concerts. There is Coca-Cola Park for the IronPigs and Illumination holiday lights. And there is the Lafayette College Quad for ultimate frisbee and a bicentennial concert featuring Fitz and the Tantrums this weekend.

Fitz and the Tantrums — a band known for hits such as “HandClap” and “Out of My League” — will headline the college’s Saturday bicentennial kickoff, part of an event-filled weekend with nearly 4,000 registered attendees as of Thursday morning.

Nicole Eramo, the senior advisor to college President Nicole Hurd, estimated that 3,000 people will attend Saturday’s concert, which is anticipated to last about 90 minutes.

Despite the high tally of people expected to attend the concert, there will be limited seating, with most attendees expected to sit on the grass or dance in front of the stage, according to Eramo.

She wrote that the college worked with an outside agency to identify a group of potential artists. The list was given to students on the Lafayette Activities Forum, who ultimately chose Fitz & The Tantrums as their first choice.

Director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell said that a combination of various law enforcement agencies will be present at the event, including Lafayette police and campus security officers, in addition to third-party private security.

“You always hope for the best, plan for the worst,” Troxell said of preparing for the event.

He added that there will not be a security checkpoint at the concert, though there will be control barricades in front of the stage meant to direct attendees and ensure safety.

“There will be a police presence there, and security presence, again, for safety reasons,” Troxell said. “We don’t want people rushing the stage and things like that.”

High-demand concerts at Lafayette in the past have featured Macklemore in 2013 and The Chainsmokers in 2014, at Fisher Stadium and Kirby Sports Center, respectively.

Fitz and the Tantrums will host a private pre-concert meet-and-greet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the concert is open to anyone.

“Come with a friend, stay in pairs, have our emergency number,” Troxell said as a caution to concertgoers.

Amy Atuhaire Byaruhanga ’29 contributed reporting.