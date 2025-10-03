Football stumbles against Princeton at Homecoming

Sophomore running back Jakyre Henley scored his first collegiate touchdown on Saturday against Princeton University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

The football team committed three turnovers to drop Saturday’s homecoming game 38-28 against Princeton University, snapping the Leopards’ three-game winning streak.

“It was a tough day for us,” head coach John Troxell said. “We turned the ball over, we had a hard time getting off the field in critical situations. But for the most part, we just have to worry about us.”

After Princeton (1-1 overall) forced the Leopards (1-0 Patriot League, 3-2 overall) to punt on their opening possession, the Tigers put together a touchdown-scoring drive that burned six and a half minutes of clock to make an early statement. The hosts fired right back with an 11-play, 67-yard drive that carried into the second quarter. Junior running back Ethan Weber scampered for a nine-yard touchdown to even the score.

The Tigers reclaimed the lead after converting on a fourth-and-one and hitting back-to-back first-down runs, setting up a four-yard rushing touchdown.

“In any defense, you need to be able to make tackles and secure the ball for the offense,” senior defensive back Jalen Edwards said. “We need to work on our third downs, getting off the field.”

When the Leopards’ offense hit the field again, junior running back Kente Edwards had his number called, but the winner of three consecutive Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week awards coughed up the football into the hands of Princeton. Edwards sustained an injury on the play that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

“Anytime you have a turnover, that falls on all of us as an offense,” senior offensive lineman Spencer Adams said. “We all just need to be better and more focused.”

Taking advantage of a short field, Princeton used three plays to find the endzone again. The Maroon and White offense appeared to find a spark after the teams exchanged punts, but senior quarterback Dean DeNobile mistimed a lob towards the left sideline to a patient Tiger defender with nothing but open room in front of him. The pick-6 put the Leopards down 28-7, their largest deficit thus far in 2025.

The Leopards glued together an 80-yard drive in just under two minutes to improve their halftime positioning. After DeNobile hit on passes of 21 and 26 yards, Weber punched the rock in for his second touchdown of the day.

Weber accumulated 76 yards on the ground in Edwards’ absence.

“I do think that you could put whoever you want behind us, and we can produce,” Adams said.

The Tigers scored the only points in the third quarter on a field goal to make it 31-14. The Leopards’ defense conceded two third-and-long conversions on the nine-minute drive, but stood tall within their own 10-yard line to force the kick.

DeNobile found his rhythm in the fourth quarter, connecting with wide receivers senior Elijah Steward and sophomore Mason Kuehner to drive 87 yards. Sophomore running back Jakyre Henley barrelled in from three yards out to give the Leopards some life.

The Leopard defense followed suit with a three-and-out, setting up a 19-yard Kuehner return that set the offense up in Tiger territory.

“It’s not even about losing a game or if you’re about to lose,” Edwards said. “Our standard is not to give up.”

In a prime position to rally for a comeback, junior tight end Ethan Hosak fumbled on the next play from scrimmage, returning possession to Princeton and zapping the momentum for the Leopards. Princeton added the exclamation point with another touchdown, and freshman tight end Hunter Ditrano found the endzone in garbage time for his first collegiate score.

The Leopards will clash against Patriot League opponents in six of their final seven games, starting off against Fordham University (1-1 Patriot League, 1-4 overall) on Saturday at Fisher Stadium.

“I think there might have been a lack of focus in this past week, and that definitely showed in the game,” Adams said. “We need to eliminate that, especially in a Patriot League game where they matter a lot more.”