Fitz and The Tantrums make ‘hands clap’ on Quad

Photo by Elisabeth Seidel for The Lafayette Fitz and The Tantrums recently released its sixth album, “Man on The Moon.”

Fitz and The Tantrums is not out of Lafayette’s league.

Indie pop band Fitz and The Tantrums performed for a crowd of hundreds on the Quad last weekend as part of Lafayette College’s bicentennial kickoff.

“Their energy was honestly really electric, super fun,” concertgoer Candice Nsoga-Mahob ‘29 said. “They sound so much better in person than they do on Spotify.”

A brief speech from college President Nicole Hurd, wearing a never-before-seen pair of knee-high maroon cowboy boots, and a bicentennial promotional video preceded the performance.

“We’ve been touring for 17 years,” said the band’s lead vocalist, Michael Fitzpatrick, to the audience. “It’s not 200, but it’s a lot for us.”

The band sprinkled in its biggest hits — “HandClap,” “The Walker” and “Out of My League” — into a lineup heavily featuring their summer-release sixth album, “Man on The Moon.” Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs led on vocals, while jack-of-all-trades band member James King brought the occasional saxophone solo and flute cameo, much to the amusement of the crowd.

“When you put out six albums, you have a lot of material to pick from,” Fitzpatrick said. “This set we have right now is pretty non-stop. It’s a party.”

Attendee Emma Dwaileebe ‘27 said that the band had “good vibes,” though she wasn’t familiar with most of the music.

“It seemed like everyone was sort of in the same boat,” Dwaileebe said. “Like, we’re vibing with this, but we don’t know what the song is at all. I feel like it kind of brought us together.”

Audience interaction was a constant throughout the concert. The band members prompted audience members to clap at certain times, wave their phone flashlights in the air and remind them of things like what day of the week it was or how to count to six, lead-ins to their songs “Livin’ for the Weekend” and “123456,” respectively.

“I love playing in front of youth and young people because there’s just a joy and a freedom,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re very much into crowd interaction, you know, we want you to sing here, wave your hands this way, do this over here, and college crowds will always be so down for that moment.”

At one point, a student shouted from the back of the crowd, asking Fitzpatrick if he would sign her Lafayette College T-shirt-wearing axolotl plush, an item on sale at the college store for $22.99.

“I love axolotls,” said Fitzpatrick, catching the plush and setting it down on a speaker in front of the stage. A song later, he threw the creature and its freshly signed shirt back into a completely different part of the crowd.

“He was like, ‘Oh, did she get her axolotl back?’ and we’re all like, ‘No,’” Dwaileebe said. “But I don’t think he heard us.”

Ben Saalman ’28 contributed reporting.