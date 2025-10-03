College Hill goes fences down for 7th year

Photo by Eliza Boylan for The Lafayette Porchfest organizers said this year’s event hit the “sweet spot” in size.

Anyone walking down McCartney Street on Sunday afternoon could hear music coming from somewhere nearby — “nearby” being 30 College Hill porches.

“I know this sounds corny, but I think I was put on this planet to connect people,” said Kim Kmetz, the organizer and the person who brought the idea to the local community.

Porchfest has sounded through Easton annually for the last seven years. The event invites any College Hill resident to volunteer their front porch, pick out one or two musicians they’d prefer to host and set up a few chairs for passersby to enjoy some music on an early fall weekend.

The event was at its largest last year, featuring 70 bands on 35 porches around College Hill.

But “bigger isn’t always better,” according to Kmetz. She said she believes they have found the “sweet spot” of 30 porches and 60 performers, so there’s a diverse array of choices for attendees without being overwhelming.

“One of the things we don’t want this to become is MusikFest,” Kmetz said. “We don’t want for-profit things happening.”

College Hill resident Mona Campos began volunteering her porch four or five years ago when her father first signed up to be a performer.

“The community here is very strong,” Campos said. “That’s because of the volunteers.”

This year, one of her performers was a U.S. Air Force veteran who chose to sing inspirational “Broadway, ballads and sing-a-longs.”

Another homeowner, Mark Reid, is a first-time porch volunteer as a new resident of College Hill.

“I think it brings other people from around town, out of town, to College Hill, so they can walk around and enjoy the neighborhood,” Reid said. “The students, too, can do something else on a Sunday. They can wander over from campus and check out the hill in total, and not just the campus.”

Across the street from Reid, the McKelvy House hosted a bagpipe player. The Lafayette Pep Band also performed on Cattell Street, down from a LaFarm stand and a table for Lafayette Refugee Action.

A recent addition to the event as of last year was the Love Thy Neighbor block party, hosted by the Cornerstone Church. In addition to hosting live music on the porch of the church, they organized face painting, barbecue and other activities in the blocked-off street.

“This is fellowship, a way for us to get together, but also a way for us to show love to other people,” said Tony Nathaniel Dorsey Jr., a pastor at the church.

In addition to the volunteers who offered up their porches, a few non-profit organizations from the Easton area were tabling with information on their community efforts, and holding fundraisers and free activities for younger kids, like the Nurture Nature Center and the Karl Stirner Arts Trail.

“All the music, all the people, all the musicians volunteer,” said five-year volunteer Melanie Teal. “For them to volunteer and come here and do this on a Sunday afternoon is a big deal.”