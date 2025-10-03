Students, parents, alumni say ‘oui’ to La Fête

Photo by Andreas Pelekis for The Lafayette The line for the hot air balloon stretched for over an hour.

The French-themed bicentennial kickoff festival and the annual Fall Fest both fell onto the Quad last Saturday, along with a hot air balloon, vendors and free French food. Performers and dining employees dressed in black-and-white stripes like mimes, and French flags adorned the large tents.

“It’s a great crowd, it’s great weather, it’s perfect,” said vendor Angela Case, who ran a stand of clothes for her fashion brand, nyche. “I love it.”

The festival, called “La Fête,” hit the Quad from noon to 3 p.m.

Liv Albury ‘26, a member of Lafayette Activities Forum, was involved with vendor outreach for La Fête. She said that activities were meant to be inclusive to all age groups, from building your own bouquet to the hot air balloon rides.

“We wanted as much collaboration across all student life,” Albury said.

Attendees could also receive caricatures and balloon animals from artists dressed as mimes as a band played on an outdoor stage. Dining options included crepes, macarons and small salads. The wine selection included drinks dubbed “Cur Non” and “Chivalrous.”

“I went where there were the least lines,” said Christopher White, an attending parent who said he was there to visit his son, see friends and celebrate the bicentennial. He said the event was “very well organized.”

Lines ranged from under five minutes for desserts and steak frites to over an hour for the hot air balloon.

“We got to go up pretty high,” said Jack Dahl ‘26, who said his 90-minute wait was “worth it.” “I was very satisfied with it. The inside of the air balloon looked really pretty.”

The event also featured a free dunk tank arranged by Student Government to promote its elections.

“The kids clearly love it,” dunkee and Student Government President Alex Brown ‘26 said as he toweled off. He said he’d been dunked 60 times.

Chief of Staff Nicole Eramo wrote in an email that Lafayette College hosted over 5,000 people during the weekend, including parents who arrived for the concurrent Family Weekend.

“Anything to do with the community, I’m definitely in,” said Case, the vendor. “I look forward to more events.”

Allison Stein ’27 contributed reporting.