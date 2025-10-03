Alum reaches settlement in Lafayette COVID lawsuit, payment expected this month

The final court hearing in July took place at a U.S. District Court courthouse in Allentown. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley News)

All but two students who attended Lafayette College during the Spring 2020 semester will be eligible to receive payment this month as a minor reimbursement for their tuition during the primarily virtual semester, the result of a federal class-action lawsuit filed by Julia Jin-Wolfson ‘23.

The settlement was approved at a final court hearing on July 31, signed by U.S. District Judge John Gallagher. It ordered Lafayette to pay a settlement fund of $456,750, and to provide thousands of free tickets to college football or basketball games in the 2026-27 season.

The funds are expected to be distributed by Oct. 29, according to RG/2 Claims, the class-action claims administration managing and distributing the settlement. The college has already paid the firm the $456,750 figure.

“At this point, we don’t anticipate any problems that will cause a delay,” wrote an RG/2 spokesperson in an email, adding that the specific payments will be calculated closer to that time. The spokesperson also wrote that the refunds will be calculated individually based on how much each student paid.

If every one of Lafayette’s then-2,175 students were to receive equal payment from the settlement, each would receive around $140, accounting for attorney fees.

According to the July court order, former students had until June 23 to opt out of the settlement, and they will receive the funds at their address most recently provided to the college. The document revealed that two settlement class members opted out but none objected to it.

Jin-Wolfson, in the class-action lawsuit filed in October 2023, alleged that her “paid-for experience was not provided” when the college shut down in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jin-Wolfson wrote in the lawsuit that “it is unfair and unlawful for Lafayette to retain tuition and fees for campus-based in-person education and services not being provided and to pass the financial losses on to its students.” She deferred any comment on the settlement or lawsuit until “everything is finalized.”

The court order highlighted that the final judgment in the case was not “an admission to concession by Lafayette of any fault, wrongdoing, or liability whatsoever.”

College attorney Tim Cedrone did not respond to requests for comment.