Local health network, college health center weigh in on Tylenol-autism link

Photo by Emma Sylvester for The Lafayette Bailey Health Center is monitoring guidance on acetaminophen use from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s announced link between autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy, Lehigh Valley health clinics and Lafayette College’s health center expressed hesitancy and offered information for community members.

“We recognize conflicting guidance has the potential to confuse parents and expectant parents,” wrote physicians Jennifer Janco and Elizabeth Dierking in a joint email statement sent by a media contact for St. Luke’s Health Network. “We urge parents to discuss concerns with their St. Luke’s physicians.”

Trump — who called the rising diagnoses of autism a “horrible, horrible crisis” in the opening remarks of a press conference on Sept. 22 — announced new research linking maternal acetaminophen use to an increased risk of autism. He warned pregnant women should “fight like hell” not to take the drug.

Trump’s statement sparked widespread backlash from medical professionals and scientists across the country, many of whom argued that there is still no consensus on the drug’s association with autism.

“The literature is all over the place,” said college physician Jeffrey Goldstein. He warned that even if there was an association between autism and the drug, there is still no proven evidence of a causal link.

Janco and Dierking, who chair the St. Luke’s Pediatrics and Obstetrics & Gynecology departments, respectively, added that their healthcare workers follow “evidence-based medicine,” with guidance coming from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

They clarified that both societies currently support the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy when taken as needed, in moderation and after consultation with a physician.

While Bailey Health Center does not provide healthcare services for pregnancies, Jodi Schluter, the director of the center and a physician assistant, wrote in an email that the center will continue to follow national guidance from the Food & Drug Administration, World Health Organization and other national healthcare professional bodies on the use of the drug.

She added that if a pregnancy is confirmed at the center, the patient is referred to an outside clinic for continuation of care.

“Our role is to provide accurate, evidence-based reassurance, avoid abrupt changes in medications without professional guidance, and ensure timely referral to obstetrics providers,” she wrote.

“You shouldn’t take Tylenol for no good reason, and perhaps the threshold for taking Tylenol should be a little bit higher,” Goldstein said. “But listen, if one has a fever or some other serious thing during pregnancy, they also carry a risk.”

Pennsylvania State Rep. Abigail Salisbury, the chair of the state’s autism caucus, hosted a policy hearing on Tuesday to hear testimonies from expert witnesses on the topic. The hearing presented evidence and research emphasizing the complex causes of autism, as well as the impact of language used by the federal government.

“These are decisions that impact people’s everyday lives, even though they just seem like a press conference at the federal level,” said Salisbury, who said she is autistic, in an interview after the meeting.

“We have a responsibility to utilize those resources that we have in our state, and pull them together so that we are making intelligent and informed decisions as lawmakers,” she continued.